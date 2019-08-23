Reviewing Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC)’s and Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:publ) and Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 9 0.00 N/A 0.01 1244.29 Impinj Inc. 25 5.86 N/A -1.30 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and Impinj Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and Impinj Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0.00% 0.2% 0.1% Impinj Inc. 0.00% -28% -18.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) are 1.4 and 1.1. Competitively, Impinj Inc. has 4.8 and 3.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Impinj Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).

Analyst Ratings

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and Impinj Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0 0 0 0.00 Impinj Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Impinj Inc. has a consensus price target of $40, with potential upside of 5.96%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and Impinj Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.3% and 75.4% respectively. About 0.9% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of Impinj Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0.46% -8.6% -11.12% -2.9% 9.7% -1.8% Impinj Inc. 1.69% 19.28% 29.56% 145.42% 76.59% 148.8%

For the past year Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has -1.8% weaker performance while Impinj Inc. has 148.8% stronger performance.

Summary

Impinj Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Networks, Global Services, and Support Solutions. The Networks segment delivers products and solutions for mobile access, Internet protocol (IP) and transmission networks, core networks, and cloud. It offers radio access solutions; IP routing and transport solutions; microwave and optical transmission solutions for mobile and fixed networks; IP multimedia subsystem solutions; a cloud platform that handles workloads for various clouds; and telecom, IT, and commercial cloud services. The Global Services segment delivers managed services, including services for designing, building, operating, and managing the day-to-day operations of the customerÂ’s network or solutions; maintenance services; network sharing solutions; shared solutions; and managed services of IT environments. It also offers product-related services, consulting and systems integration services, and broadcast services for industry-specific solutions, primarily in the areas of utilities, transport, and public safety. The Support Solutions segment provides software suites for operators, such as operations support systems, business support systems, television and media solutions, and M-commerce solutions for money transfer. The company has a strategic partnership with Net Insight AB (publ) to offer end-to-end media contribution solutions to the broadcast industry. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Impinj, Inc. operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each itemsÂ’ unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its platform delivers Item Intelligence, which include real-time information about an itemÂ’s unique identity, location, and authenticity through RAIN radio-frequency identification technology. The companyÂ’s platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (IC) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs. Its platform also includes software layer that comprises ItemSense, an operating system for platform; and ItemEncode that encodes item information into endpoint ICs. In addition, the companyÂ’s platform connects everyday items, such as apparel, medical supplies, automobile parts, driversÂ’ licenses, food, logistics, and luggage to various applications, such as inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking, and item authentication, as well as delivers real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. It primarily serves retail, healthcare, automotive, industrial and manufacturing, consumer experience, food, datacenter, travel, and banking sectors through distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and software solution partners in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Impinj, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.