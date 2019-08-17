Reviewing Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC)’s and Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)’s results

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:publ) and Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) are two firms in the Communication Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 9 0.00 N/A 0.01 1244.29 Ceragon Networks Ltd. 3 0.61 N/A 0.27 11.39

Demonstrates Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and Ceragon Networks Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Ceragon Networks Ltd. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ). Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0.00% 0.2% 0.1% Ceragon Networks Ltd. 0.00% 14.4% 8%

Risk & Volatility

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is 51.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.49 beta. In other hand, Ceragon Networks Ltd. has beta of 1.21 which is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Ceragon Networks Ltd. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Ceragon Networks Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0 0 0 0.00 Ceragon Networks Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Ceragon Networks Ltd. is $5, which is potential 107.47% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and Ceragon Networks Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 18.3% and 21.9% respectively. 0.9% are Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 21.7% of Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0.46% -8.6% -11.12% -2.9% 9.7% -1.8% Ceragon Networks Ltd. 8.57% -0.33% -18.28% -31.53% -24.38% -19.58%

For the past year Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was less bearish than Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Summary

Ceragon Networks Ltd. beats Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) on 7 of the 11 factors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Networks, Global Services, and Support Solutions. The Networks segment delivers products and solutions for mobile access, Internet protocol (IP) and transmission networks, core networks, and cloud. It offers radio access solutions; IP routing and transport solutions; microwave and optical transmission solutions for mobile and fixed networks; IP multimedia subsystem solutions; a cloud platform that handles workloads for various clouds; and telecom, IT, and commercial cloud services. The Global Services segment delivers managed services, including services for designing, building, operating, and managing the day-to-day operations of the customerÂ’s network or solutions; maintenance services; network sharing solutions; shared solutions; and managed services of IT environments. It also offers product-related services, consulting and systems integration services, and broadcast services for industry-specific solutions, primarily in the areas of utilities, transport, and public safety. The Support Solutions segment provides software suites for operators, such as operations support systems, business support systems, television and media solutions, and M-commerce solutions for money transfer. The company has a strategic partnership with Net Insight AB (publ) to offer end-to-end media contribution solutions to the broadcast industry. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice, data, and multimedia services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service providerÂ’s network. The company also provides wireless fronthaul solutions that use microwave technology for communication between LTE/LTE-advanced base band digital unit stations and remote radio heads. In addition, it offers IP-20 Platform solutions for various short-haul and long-haul applications, including FibeAir IP-20G and IP-20GX, FibeAir IP-20N/IP-20A, FibeAir IP-20C, FibeAir IP-20S, FibeAir IP-20E, FibeAir IP-20C HP, FibeAir IP-20LH, Evolution IP-20 LH, and PointLink. Further, the company provides network management system for managing large scale wireless back haul networks; and network and radio planning, site survey, solutions development, network rollout, maintenance, training, and other services. Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides its services to smart-phone applications, such as Internet browsing, social networking, image sharing, music, and video applications; oil and gas companies; public safety network operators; business and public institutions; broadcasters; energy utilities; and private communications networks. The company sells its products through direct sales, original equipment manufacturers, resellers, distributors, and system integrators. The company was formerly known as Giganet Ltd. and changed its name to Ceragon Networks Ltd. in September 2000. Ceragon Networks Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.