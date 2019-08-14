Reviewing Teleflex Incorporated (TFX)’s and Its Competitors results

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) is a company in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Teleflex Incorporated has 94.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 62.86% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.3% of Teleflex Incorporated shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.93% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Teleflex Incorporated and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teleflex Incorporated 0.00% 7.40% 3.00% Industry Average 7.19% 15.45% 8.71%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Teleflex Incorporated and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Teleflex Incorporated N/A 307 86.82 Industry Average 66.36M 922.60M 102.79

Teleflex Incorporated has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Teleflex Incorporated and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teleflex Incorporated 0 1 7 2.88 Industry Average 1.00 1.79 2.79 2.72

Teleflex Incorporated currently has an average price target of $360.38, suggesting a potential downside of -1.33%. The peers have a potential upside of 32.85%. Based on the results given earlier, Teleflex Incorporated is looking more favorable than its peers, research analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Teleflex Incorporated and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teleflex Incorporated -1.83% 1.15% 21.07% 24.61% 25.47% 31.44% Industry Average 5.12% 8.44% 15.38% 39.21% 37.12% 42.28%

For the past year Teleflex Incorporated was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Teleflex Incorporated are 2.3 and 1.4. Competitively, Teleflex Incorporated’s peers have 3.92 and 3.13 for Current and Quick Ratio. Teleflex Incorporated’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Teleflex Incorporated.

Volatility & Risk

Teleflex Incorporated has a beta of 1.01 and its 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Teleflex Incorporated’s peers are 9.98% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.10 beta.

Dividends

Teleflex Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Teleflex Incorporated’s competitors beat Teleflex Incorporated on 6 of the 6 factors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products consisting of Arrow branded catheters and related devices for critical care therapies, including the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and withdrawal of blood samples; interventional access products that are used in dialysis, oncology, and critical care therapies; and anesthesia products, such as airway management products under the LMA and Rusch brands, and pain management products under the Arrow brand. The company also provides surgical products, such as ligating clips and fascial closure systems; bladeless access ports, sutures, and other surgical instruments; and single-use and reusable products for surgical procedures under the Deknatel, Pilling, Kmedic, Hem-o-lok, and Weck brands. In addition, it offers medical devices for use in critical care, surgical, and cardiac care applications; and respiratory care products, such as oxygen therapy, aerosol therapy, spirometry, and ventilation management products under the Hudson RCI brand. Further, the company provides cardiac care products comprising diagnostic catheters; specialized catheters; therapeutic delivery catheters; sheaths for femoral and trans-radial aortic access, and intra-aortic balloons; and capital equipment, such as intra-aortic balloon pumps under the Arrow brand. Additionally, it provides catheters, urine collectors, catheterization accessories, and products for operative endourology under the Rusch brand name; micro-laparoscopic instrumentation products; and original equipment manufacturing services. The company offers its products to hospitals and healthcare providers through its direct sales force and distributors. Teleflex Incorporated was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.