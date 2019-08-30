Reviewing Teleflex Incorporated (TFX)’s and ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) and ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teleflex Incorporated 315 6.68 N/A 3.91 86.82 ICU Medical Inc. 230 2.54 N/A 2.57 99.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Teleflex Incorporated and ICU Medical Inc. ICU Medical Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Teleflex Incorporated. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Teleflex Incorporated’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of ICU Medical Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teleflex Incorporated 0.00% 7.4% 3% ICU Medical Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 3.5%

Volatility & Risk

Teleflex Incorporated’s current beta is 1.01 and it happens to be 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ICU Medical Inc.’s 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.79 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Teleflex Incorporated are 2.3 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor ICU Medical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is 2.5. ICU Medical Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Teleflex Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Teleflex Incorporated and ICU Medical Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teleflex Incorporated 0 1 6 2.86 ICU Medical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Teleflex Incorporated has a 1.39% upside potential and a consensus target price of $369. Competitively the consensus target price of ICU Medical Inc. is $300, which is potential 86.23% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that ICU Medical Inc. looks more robust than Teleflex Incorporated as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Teleflex Incorporated and ICU Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.4% and 91.8% respectively. 0.3% are Teleflex Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of ICU Medical Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teleflex Incorporated -1.83% 1.15% 21.07% 24.61% 25.47% 31.44% ICU Medical Inc. 0.38% 1.58% 12.83% 5.89% -10.38% 10.8%

For the past year Teleflex Incorporated has stronger performance than ICU Medical Inc.

Summary

Teleflex Incorporated beats on 8 of the 12 factors ICU Medical Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products consisting of Arrow branded catheters and related devices for critical care therapies, including the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and withdrawal of blood samples; interventional access products that are used in dialysis, oncology, and critical care therapies; and anesthesia products, such as airway management products under the LMA and Rusch brands, and pain management products under the Arrow brand. The company also provides surgical products, such as ligating clips and fascial closure systems; bladeless access ports, sutures, and other surgical instruments; and single-use and reusable products for surgical procedures under the Deknatel, Pilling, Kmedic, Hem-o-lok, and Weck brands. In addition, it offers medical devices for use in critical care, surgical, and cardiac care applications; and respiratory care products, such as oxygen therapy, aerosol therapy, spirometry, and ventilation management products under the Hudson RCI brand. Further, the company provides cardiac care products comprising diagnostic catheters; specialized catheters; therapeutic delivery catheters; sheaths for femoral and trans-radial aortic access, and intra-aortic balloons; and capital equipment, such as intra-aortic balloon pumps under the Arrow brand. Additionally, it provides catheters, urine collectors, catheterization accessories, and products for operative endourology under the Rusch brand name; micro-laparoscopic instrumentation products; and original equipment manufacturing services. The company offers its products to hospitals and healthcare providers through its direct sales force and distributors. Teleflex Incorporated was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patientÂ’s vein for use in hospitals and ambulatory clinics. The companyÂ’s infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products, such as MicroClave and MicroClave Clear, Neutron, NanoClave, Clave, and SwabCap; custom infusion sets; and Tego needlefree hemodialysis connectors. It also provides critical care products that are used to monitor signs, as well as physiological functions of organ systems. The companyÂ’s critical care products comprises hemodynamic monitoring systems and SafeSet closed blood sampling and conservation systems, as well as sensing catheters, Lopez Valve, and cables and accessories for hemodynamic monitoring. In addition, it offers a line of oncology products, which are used to prepare and deliver hazardous medications for use in chemotherapy, such as ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices and components, and Diana hazardous drug compounding systems. The company sells its products to medical product manufacturers, distributors, and end-users. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.