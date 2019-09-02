Reviewing Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY)’s and Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)’s results

As Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) and Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teledyne Technologies Incorporated 259 3.74 N/A 9.67 30.11 Digital Ally Inc. 3 1.39 N/A -1.82 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Teledyne Technologies Incorporated and Digital Ally Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teledyne Technologies Incorporated 0.00% 15% 8.5% Digital Ally Inc. 0.00% 0% -110%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.14 beta means Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s volatility is 14.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Digital Ally Inc.’s 155.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.55 beta.

Liquidity

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Digital Ally Inc. are 1 and 0.4 respectively. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Digital Ally Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated and Digital Ally Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teledyne Technologies Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00 Digital Ally Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s downside potential currently stands at -3.92% and an $296.5 consensus price target. Competitively Digital Ally Inc. has an average price target of $6, with potential upside of 395.87%. The data provided earlier shows that Digital Ally Inc. appears more favorable than Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Teledyne Technologies Incorporated and Digital Ally Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.9% and 6.2% respectively. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Insiders Competitively, owned 18% of Digital Ally Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teledyne Technologies Incorporated -2.79% 5.64% 18.72% 31.24% 34.7% 40.67% Digital Ally Inc. 0.88% -17.86% -73.74% -66.86% -54.9% -57.09%

For the past year Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has 40.67% stronger performance while Digital Ally Inc. has -57.09% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Teledyne Technologies Incorporated beats Digital Ally Inc.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments. Its Digital Imaging segment provides image sensors and digital cameras for use in industrial, scientific, medical, and photogrammetry applications; and hardware and software for image processing in industrial and medical applications, as well as manufacturing services for micro electro-mechanical systems. This segment also offers light detection and ranging systems; focal plane arrays, sensors, and subsystems; and image processing algorithms and infrared camera systems. The companyÂ’s Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment provides electronic components and subsystems, and communications products, including defense electronics; harsh environment interconnects; data acquisition and communications equipment for aircraft; components and subsystems for wireless and satellite communications; and general aviation batteries. Its Engineered Systems segment offers systems engineering and integration, advanced technology development, and manufacturing solutions for defense, space, environmental, and energy applications; and designs and manufactures hydrogen/oxygen gas generators, electrochemical and thermoelectric energy systems, and small turbine engines. The company markets and sells its products and services through sales forces, third-party distributors, and commissioned sales representatives. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.