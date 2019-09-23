Reviewing Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY)’s and Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA)’s results

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) and Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) are two firms in the Scientific & Technical Instruments that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teledyne Technologies Incorporated 267 3.84 N/A 9.67 30.11 Bel Fuse Inc. 16 0.32 N/A 1.69 9.11

Table 1 demonstrates Teledyne Technologies Incorporated and Bel Fuse Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Bel Fuse Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Teledyne Technologies Incorporated. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated and Bel Fuse Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teledyne Technologies Incorporated 0.00% 15% 8.5% Bel Fuse Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 5.2%

Risk & Volatility

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a beta of 1.14 and its 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Bel Fuse Inc.’s 86.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.86 beta.

Liquidity

1.5 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated. Its rival Bel Fuse Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.1 and 1.7 respectively. Bel Fuse Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Teledyne Technologies Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Teledyne Technologies Incorporated and Bel Fuse Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teledyne Technologies Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00 Bel Fuse Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s consensus price target is $296.5, while its potential downside is -6.35%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated and Bel Fuse Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.9% and 51.2%. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Competitively, Bel Fuse Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teledyne Technologies Incorporated -2.79% 5.64% 18.72% 31.24% 34.7% 40.67% Bel Fuse Inc. 0.72% -12.63% -27.69% -24.17% -7.1% 12.22%

For the past year Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than Bel Fuse Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Teledyne Technologies Incorporated beats Bel Fuse Inc.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments. Its Digital Imaging segment provides image sensors and digital cameras for use in industrial, scientific, medical, and photogrammetry applications; and hardware and software for image processing in industrial and medical applications, as well as manufacturing services for micro electro-mechanical systems. This segment also offers light detection and ranging systems; focal plane arrays, sensors, and subsystems; and image processing algorithms and infrared camera systems. The companyÂ’s Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment provides electronic components and subsystems, and communications products, including defense electronics; harsh environment interconnects; data acquisition and communications equipment for aircraft; components and subsystems for wireless and satellite communications; and general aviation batteries. Its Engineered Systems segment offers systems engineering and integration, advanced technology development, and manufacturing solutions for defense, space, environmental, and energy applications; and designs and manufactures hydrogen/oxygen gas generators, electrochemical and thermoelectric energy systems, and small turbine engines. The company markets and sells its products and services through sales forces, third-party distributors, and commissioned sales representatives. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.