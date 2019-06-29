Reviewing Telecom Italia S.p.A. (TI)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Telecom Italia S.p.A. (NYSE:TI) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Diversified Communication Services companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Telecom Italia S.p.A.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.18% of all Diversified Communication Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.1% of Telecom Italia S.p.A. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.68% of all Diversified Communication Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Telecom Italia S.p.A. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Italia S.p.A. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 2.40% 19.53% 3.61%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Telecom Italia S.p.A. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Italia S.p.A. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 55.14M 2.30B 132.80

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Telecom Italia S.p.A. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Italia S.p.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.43 2.38 2.74

As a group, Diversified Communication Services companies have a potential upside of 86.93%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Telecom Italia S.p.A. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telecom Italia S.p.A. -5% -15.7% -9.19% -17.11% -48.27% -10.99% Industry Average 4.44% 9.89% 20.79% 17.80% 30.73% 26.50%

For the past year Telecom Italia S.p.A. had bearish trend while Telecom Italia S.p.A.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Telecom Italia S.p.A. are 0.7 and 0.6. Competitively, Telecom Italia S.p.A.’s peers have 1.47 and 1.32 for Current and Quick Ratio. Telecom Italia S.p.A.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Telecom Italia S.p.A.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.66 shows that Telecom Italia S.p.A. is 34.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Telecom Italia S.p.A.’s rivals have beta of 0.97 which is 3.11% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Telecom Italia S.p.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Telecom Italia S.p.A.’s rivals beat Telecom Italia S.p.A.