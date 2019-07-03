Reviewing Telecom Italia S.p.A. (TI)’s and GTT Communications Inc. (NYSE:GTT)’s results

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (NYSE:TI) and GTT Communications Inc. (NYSE:GTT) compete against each other in the Diversified Communication Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Italia S.p.A. 6 0.00 N/A -0.75 0.00 GTT Communications Inc. 30 0.60 N/A -4.70 0.00

Demonstrates Telecom Italia S.p.A. and GTT Communications Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Telecom Italia S.p.A. and GTT Communications Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Italia S.p.A. 0.00% 0% 0% GTT Communications Inc. 0.00% -60% -6.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.66 shows that Telecom Italia S.p.A. is 34.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, GTT Communications Inc. is 66.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.66 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Telecom Italia S.p.A. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, GTT Communications Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Telecom Italia S.p.A. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than GTT Communications Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Telecom Italia S.p.A. and GTT Communications Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Italia S.p.A. 0 0 0 0.00 GTT Communications Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

GTT Communications Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $45 consensus target price and a 149.31% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.1% of Telecom Italia S.p.A. shares and 88.6% of GTT Communications Inc. shares. 52.1% are Telecom Italia S.p.A.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.6% are GTT Communications Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telecom Italia S.p.A. -5% -15.7% -9.19% -17.11% -48.27% -10.99% GTT Communications Inc. -19.31% -35.67% -9.39% -22.37% -46.98% 13.4%

For the past year Telecom Italia S.p.A. has -10.99% weaker performance while GTT Communications Inc. has 13.4% stronger performance.

GTT Communications, Inc. provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. It offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment, security, and remote access services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services. The companyÂ’s IP network consists of approximately 250 points of presence. GTT Communications, Inc. markets its products and services through a network of direct sales force and indirect sales channels. The company was formerly known as Global Telecom & Technology, Inc. and changed its name to GTT Communications, Inc. in January 2014. GTT Communications, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.