Reviewing Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO)’s and Telecom Italia S.p.A. (NYSE:TI)’s results

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) and Telecom Italia S.p.A. (NYSE:TI) have been rivals in the Diversified Communication Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Argentina S.A. 16 0.00 N/A 0.27 54.12 Telecom Italia S.p.A. 6 0.00 N/A -0.75 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Telecom Argentina S.A. and Telecom Italia S.p.A.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Argentina S.A. 0.00% 3.6% 2% Telecom Italia S.p.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Telecom Argentina S.A.’s 0.72 beta indicates that its volatility is 28.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Telecom Italia S.p.A.’s 34.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.66 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Telecom Argentina S.A. are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, Telecom Italia S.p.A. has 0.7 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Telecom Italia S.p.A.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Telecom Argentina S.A.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11% of Telecom Argentina S.A. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.1% of Telecom Italia S.p.A. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 59% of Telecom Argentina S.A. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 52.1% of Telecom Italia S.p.A.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telecom Argentina S.A. -5.46% 1.94% -8.46% -18.04% -33.24% -5.4% Telecom Italia S.p.A. -5% -15.7% -9.19% -17.11% -48.27% -10.99%

For the past year Telecom Argentina S.A.’s stock price has smaller decline than Telecom Italia S.p.A.

Summary

Telecom Argentina S.A. beats Telecom Italia S.p.A. on 6 of the 7 factors.