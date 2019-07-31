Reviewing Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO)’s and Telecom Italia S.p.A. (NYSE:TI)’s results

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) and Telecom Italia S.p.A. (NYSE:TI) have been rivals in the Diversified Communication Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Telecom Argentina S.A.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.27
|54.12
|Telecom Italia S.p.A.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.75
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Telecom Argentina S.A. and Telecom Italia S.p.A.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Telecom Argentina S.A.
|0.00%
|3.6%
|2%
|Telecom Italia S.p.A.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Risk and Volatility
Telecom Argentina S.A.’s 0.72 beta indicates that its volatility is 28.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Telecom Italia S.p.A.’s 34.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.66 beta.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Telecom Argentina S.A. are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, Telecom Italia S.p.A. has 0.7 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Telecom Italia S.p.A.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Telecom Argentina S.A.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 11% of Telecom Argentina S.A. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.1% of Telecom Italia S.p.A. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 59% of Telecom Argentina S.A. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 52.1% of Telecom Italia S.p.A.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Telecom Argentina S.A.
|-5.46%
|1.94%
|-8.46%
|-18.04%
|-33.24%
|-5.4%
|Telecom Italia S.p.A.
|-5%
|-15.7%
|-9.19%
|-17.11%
|-48.27%
|-10.99%
For the past year Telecom Argentina S.A.’s stock price has smaller decline than Telecom Italia S.p.A.
Summary
Telecom Argentina S.A. beats Telecom Italia S.p.A. on 6 of the 7 factors.
