Reviewing Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO)’s and Oi S.A. (NYSE:OIBR.C)’s results

As Diversified Communication Services businesses, Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) and Oi S.A. (NYSE:OIBR.C), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Argentina S.A. 15 0.00 N/A 0.28 59.51 Oi S.A. 2 0.00 N/A 31.46 0.06

In table 1 we can see Telecom Argentina S.A. and Oi S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Oi S.A. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telecom Argentina S.A. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Telecom Argentina S.A.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Oi S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 has Telecom Argentina S.A. and Oi S.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Argentina S.A. 0.00% 3.6% 2% Oi S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Telecom Argentina S.A. and Oi S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Argentina S.A. 1 0 0 1.00 Oi S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Telecom Argentina S.A. is $15, with potential upside of 48.51%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.3% of Telecom Argentina S.A. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Oi S.A. are owned by institutional investors. 59% are Telecom Argentina S.A.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telecom Argentina S.A. -1.92% -4.63% 27.93% 3.81% -15.37% 8.61% Oi S.A. 4.21% 0% -5.71% 20% -56% 23.75%

For the past year Telecom Argentina S.A.’s stock price has smaller growth than Oi S.A.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Telecom Argentina S.A. beats Oi S.A.