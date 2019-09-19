Reviewing Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO)’s and Oi S.A. (NYSE:OIBR.C)’s results

As Diversified Communication Services businesses, Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) and Oi S.A. (NYSE:OIBR.C), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Telecom Argentina S.A.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.28
|59.51
|Oi S.A.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|31.46
|0.06
In table 1 we can see Telecom Argentina S.A. and Oi S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Oi S.A. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telecom Argentina S.A. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Telecom Argentina S.A.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Oi S.A.
Profitability
Table 2 has Telecom Argentina S.A. and Oi S.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Telecom Argentina S.A.
|0.00%
|3.6%
|2%
|Oi S.A.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Telecom Argentina S.A. and Oi S.A.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Telecom Argentina S.A.
|1
|0
|0
|1.00
|Oi S.A.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average target price of Telecom Argentina S.A. is $15, with potential upside of 48.51%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 11.3% of Telecom Argentina S.A. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Oi S.A. are owned by institutional investors. 59% are Telecom Argentina S.A.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Telecom Argentina S.A.
|-1.92%
|-4.63%
|27.93%
|3.81%
|-15.37%
|8.61%
|Oi S.A.
|4.21%
|0%
|-5.71%
|20%
|-56%
|23.75%
For the past year Telecom Argentina S.A.’s stock price has smaller growth than Oi S.A.
Summary
On 8 of the 10 factors Telecom Argentina S.A. beats Oi S.A.
