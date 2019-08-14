Reviewing Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO)’s and IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT)’s results

Both Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) and IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) are Diversified Communication Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Argentina S.A. 16 0.00 N/A 0.28 59.51 IDT Corporation 8 0.15 N/A 0.43 23.85

Table 1 highlights Telecom Argentina S.A. and IDT Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. IDT Corporation seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Telecom Argentina S.A. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Telecom Argentina S.A. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than IDT Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) and IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Argentina S.A. 0.00% 3.6% 2% IDT Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Telecom Argentina S.A. and IDT Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Argentina S.A. 1 0 0 1.00 IDT Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$15 is Telecom Argentina S.A.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 46.48%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Telecom Argentina S.A. and IDT Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 11.3% and 43.44% respectively. 59% are Telecom Argentina S.A.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 22.65% of IDT Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telecom Argentina S.A. -1.92% -4.63% 27.93% 3.81% -15.37% 8.61% IDT Corporation -5.58% -5.75% 39.75% 43.5% 95.38% 64.14%

For the past year Telecom Argentina S.A. has weaker performance than IDT Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Telecom Argentina S.A. beats IDT Corporation.

IDT Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecom Platform Services and Consumer Phone Services. The Telecom Platform Services segment offers retail telecommunications, including international long-distance calling products; payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, and international money transfer through its Boss Revolution platform; wholesale international long distance traffic termination; and hosted platform solutions comprising customized communications services that leverage its proprietary networks, platforms, and technology to cable companies and other service providers. This segment also provides traditional disposable prepaid calling cards under the IDT brand and private labels. The Consumer Phone Services segment provides long distance phone services to residential and business customers, as well as local and long distance bundled phone services. The company is also involved in real estate holdings and other businesses. IDT Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.