Reviewing Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO)’s and Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:REIT)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) and Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:REIT). The two are both Diversified Communication Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Argentina S.A. 15 0.00 N/A 0.28 59.51 Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) 130 10.87 N/A 1.73 77.16

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Telecom Argentina S.A. and Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT). Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) has higher revenue and earnings than Telecom Argentina S.A. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Telecom Argentina S.A. is currently more affordable than Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT), because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) and Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:REIT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Argentina S.A. 0.00% 3.6% 2% Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) 0.00% 4.6% 1.6%

Risk & Volatility

Telecom Argentina S.A. has a beta of 0.71 and its 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) on the other hand, has 0.34 beta which makes it 66.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Telecom Argentina S.A. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Telecom Argentina S.A.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Telecom Argentina S.A. and Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Argentina S.A. 1 0 0 1.00 Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) 0 0 0 0.00

$15 is Telecom Argentina S.A.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 66.67%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.3% of Telecom Argentina S.A. shares and 95.4% of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) shares. 59% are Telecom Argentina S.A.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telecom Argentina S.A. -1.92% -4.63% 27.93% 3.81% -15.37% 8.61% Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) 3.13% 2.41% 7.08% 15.41% 21.58% 22.67%

For the past year Telecom Argentina S.A. was less bullish than Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT).

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) beats Telecom Argentina S.A.

Crown Castle International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases shared wireless infrastructure in the United States and Australia. The company provides towers and other structures, such as rooftops; and distributed antenna systems, a type of small cell network (small cells). It provides access, including space or capacity to its towers, small cells, and third party land interests via long-term contracts in various forms, including license, sublease, and lease agreements. In addition, the company offers network services relating to wireless infrastructure, primarily consisting of antenna installations or subsequent augmentations, as well as site development services relating to wireless infrastructure. As of December 31, 2013, it owned, leased, or managed approximately 39,600 towers in the United States, including Puerto Rico; and approximately 1,700 towers in Australia. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.