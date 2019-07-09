Reviewing Telaria Inc. (TLRA)’s and SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)’s results

Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) and SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telaria Inc. 6 5.75 N/A -0.18 0.00 SPS Commerce Inc. 100 7.17 N/A 1.54 67.19

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Telaria Inc. and SPS Commerce Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telaria Inc. 0.00% -16.5% -7.6% SPS Commerce Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 7.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.97 beta means Telaria Inc.’s volatility is 97.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, SPS Commerce Inc. has a 0.76 beta which is 24.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Telaria Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, SPS Commerce Inc. which has a 4.8 Current Ratio and a 4.8 Quick Ratio. SPS Commerce Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Telaria Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Telaria Inc. and SPS Commerce Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Telaria Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 SPS Commerce Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Telaria Inc. has a 22.95% upside potential and an average target price of $9. On the other hand, SPS Commerce Inc.’s potential upside is 12.26% and its average target price is $115. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Telaria Inc. seems more appealing than SPS Commerce Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Telaria Inc. and SPS Commerce Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.2% and 96.7%. 0.8% are Telaria Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of SPS Commerce Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telaria Inc. 8.19% 18.53% 151.88% 144.98% 93.29% 195.24% SPS Commerce Inc. -0.64% 0.23% -2.39% 7.6% 49.12% 25.93%

For the past year Telaria Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than SPS Commerce Inc.

Summary

SPS Commerce Inc. beats Telaria Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Telaria, Inc. provides online video advertising services for buyers and sellers of video advertisements in the United States. The companyÂ’s technology optimizes performance of video ad campaigns across various screens, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and connected TVs; analyzes video content; detects viewer and system attributes; and leverages its repository of stored and integrated third-party data. It also provides Tremor Video DSP, a customizable user interface that allows buyers to manage the execution of campaigns on a programmatic basis; and Tremor Video SSP, which offers tools to manage supply hierarchies and demand tiers, and real-time reports that allows sellers to monitor bidding activity on their inventory. The company was formerly known as Tremor Video, Inc. and changed its name to Telaria, Inc. in September 2017. Telaria, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. The company offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of customers supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Sourcing solution that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community to make connections for expanding their business networks and grow; Trading Partner Community Development solution, which offers communications programs that enables retailers, suppliers, and emerging providers of value-added products and services to establish trading partner relationships with new trading partners to expand their businesses; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions primarily through retail sales professionals and supplier sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers in the consumer packaged goods industry, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.