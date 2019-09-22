Reviewing Telaria Inc. (TLRA)’s and Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)’s results

As Application Software businesses, Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) and Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telaria Inc. 8 5.61 N/A -0.16 0.00 Qualys Inc. 85 10.21 N/A 1.47 58.96

Table 1 demonstrates Telaria Inc. and Qualys Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Telaria Inc. and Qualys Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telaria Inc. 0.00% -11.7% -4.6% Qualys Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 10.3%

Volatility & Risk

Telaria Inc. has a beta of 1.67 and its 67.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Qualys Inc.’s 1.33 beta is the reason why it is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Telaria Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Qualys Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Qualys Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Telaria Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Telaria Inc. and Qualys Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Telaria Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Qualys Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Telaria Inc.’s consensus price target is $9, while its potential upside is 13.49%. Qualys Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $94.4 consensus price target and a 20.92% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Qualys Inc. is looking more favorable than Telaria Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.4% of Telaria Inc. shares and 89% of Qualys Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.8% of Telaria Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 15.3% are Qualys Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telaria Inc. 6.16% 7.71% 12.66% 155.52% 121.92% 196.7% Qualys Inc. -2.53% 0.06% -4.36% 3.16% -1.97% 15.81%

For the past year Telaria Inc. was more bullish than Qualys Inc.

Summary

Qualys Inc. beats Telaria Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Telaria, Inc. provides online video advertising services for buyers and sellers of video advertisements in the United States. The companyÂ’s technology optimizes performance of video ad campaigns across various screens, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and connected TVs; analyzes video content; detects viewer and system attributes; and leverages its repository of stored and integrated third-party data. It also provides Tremor Video DSP, a customizable user interface that allows buyers to manage the execution of campaigns on a programmatic basis; and Tremor Video SSP, which offers tools to manage supply hierarchies and demand tiers, and real-time reports that allows sellers to monitor bidding activity on their inventory. The company was formerly known as Tremor Video, Inc. and changed its name to Telaria, Inc. in September 2017. Telaria, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. In addition, it offers cloud infrastructure services that include the data, data processing capabilities, software and hardware infrastructure, and infrastructure management capabilities. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, value added resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.