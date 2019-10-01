Reviewing Telaria Inc. (TLRA)’s and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s results

As Application Software companies, Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telaria Inc. 9 -2.82 29.76M -0.16 0.00 Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 4 0.00 1.98M 0.17 20.47

Table 1 demonstrates Telaria Inc. and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Telaria Inc. and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telaria Inc. 339,338,654.50% -11.7% -4.6% Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 53,874,619.07% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Telaria Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Telaria Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Telaria Inc. and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Telaria Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 30.25% for Telaria Inc. with consensus price target of $9.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.4% of Telaria Inc. shares and 0% of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares. Telaria Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 73.5% of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telaria Inc. 6.16% 7.71% 12.66% 155.52% 121.92% 196.7% Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. -3.33% -5.95% -28.1% 0% 0% -32.3%

For the past year Telaria Inc. has 196.7% stronger performance while Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has -32.3% weaker performance.

Summary

Telaria Inc. beats Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Telaria, Inc. provides online video advertising services for buyers and sellers of video advertisements in the United States. The companyÂ’s technology optimizes performance of video ad campaigns across various screens, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and connected TVs; analyzes video content; detects viewer and system attributes; and leverages its repository of stored and integrated third-party data. It also provides Tremor Video DSP, a customizable user interface that allows buyers to manage the execution of campaigns on a programmatic basis; and Tremor Video SSP, which offers tools to manage supply hierarchies and demand tiers, and real-time reports that allows sellers to monitor bidding activity on their inventory. The company was formerly known as Tremor Video, Inc. and changed its name to Telaria, Inc. in September 2017. Telaria, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.