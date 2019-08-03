Reviewing Telaria Inc. (TLRA)’s and Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX)’s results

Both Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) and Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telaria Inc. 6 6.87 N/A -0.16 0.00 Linx S.A. 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Telaria Inc. and Linx S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) and Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telaria Inc. 0.00% -11.7% -4.6% Linx S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Telaria Inc. and Linx S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Telaria Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Linx S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

Telaria Inc.’s upside potential is 1.01% at a $9 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Telaria Inc. and Linx S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 94.4% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.8% of Telaria Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telaria Inc. 6.16% 7.71% 12.66% 155.52% 121.92% 196.7% Linx S.A. -6.67% -7.09% 0% 0% 0% -7.7%

For the past year Telaria Inc. had bullish trend while Linx S.A. had bearish trend.

Telaria, Inc. provides online video advertising services for buyers and sellers of video advertisements in the United States. The companyÂ’s technology optimizes performance of video ad campaigns across various screens, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and connected TVs; analyzes video content; detects viewer and system attributes; and leverages its repository of stored and integrated third-party data. It also provides Tremor Video DSP, a customizable user interface that allows buyers to manage the execution of campaigns on a programmatic basis; and Tremor Video SSP, which offers tools to manage supply hierarchies and demand tiers, and real-time reports that allows sellers to monitor bidding activity on their inventory. The company was formerly known as Tremor Video, Inc. and changed its name to Telaria, Inc. in September 2017. Telaria, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.