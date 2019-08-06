Reviewing Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC)’s and Its Rivals results

As Healthcare Information Services company, Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Teladoc Health Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 62.64% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Teladoc Health Inc. has 1.1% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 8.59% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Teladoc Health Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teladoc Health Inc. 0.00% -11.10% -7.10% Industry Average 6.58% 10.06% 7.60%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Teladoc Health Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Teladoc Health Inc. N/A 62 0.00 Industry Average 35.73M 542.93M 103.53

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Teladoc Health Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teladoc Health Inc. 0 1 8 2.89 Industry Average 1.00 2.14 3.79 2.74

Teladoc Health Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $83.5, suggesting a potential upside of 24.46%. The rivals have a potential upside of 45.35%. Based on the data given earlier, Teladoc Health Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals, research analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Teladoc Health Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teladoc Health Inc. -1.44% 0.8% 17.66% 9.94% 11.78% 37.66% Industry Average 3.60% 9.04% 14.70% 22.21% 24.61% 27.52%

For the past year Teladoc Health Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Teladoc Health Inc. are 7.5 and 7.5. Competitively, Teladoc Health Inc.’s rivals have 2.85 and 2.17 for Current and Quick Ratio. Teladoc Health Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Teladoc Health Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.29 shows that Teladoc Health Inc. is 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Teladoc Health Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.86 which is 14.44% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Teladoc Health Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Teladoc Health Inc. beats Teladoc Health Inc.’s rivals.

Teladoc, Inc. operates a telehealth platform that provides on-demand healthcare services to its members in the United States. Its solution connects consumers with its physicians and behavioral health professionals that treat a range of conditions and cases, including acute diagnoses, such as upper respiratory infection, urinary tract infection, and sinusitis; dermatological conditions; anxiety; and smoking cessation. The company offers its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone. It serves employers of Fortune 1000 companies, health plans, health systems, and other entities. Teladoc, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.