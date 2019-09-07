Reviewing Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC)’s and HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)’s results

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) and HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) compete against each other in the Healthcare Information Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teladoc Health Inc. 61 8.65 N/A -1.52 0.00 HealthEquity Inc. 71 11.18 N/A 1.47 55.96

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Teladoc Health Inc. and HealthEquity Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Teladoc Health Inc. and HealthEquity Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teladoc Health Inc. 0.00% -11.1% -7.1% HealthEquity Inc. 0.00% 19.7% 18.3%

Volatility and Risk

Teladoc Health Inc. has a 1.29 beta, while its volatility is 29.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, HealthEquity Inc.’s beta is 1.47 which is 47.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Teladoc Health Inc. and HealthEquity Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teladoc Health Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 HealthEquity Inc. 0 3 5 2.63

$81 is Teladoc Health Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 29.97%. HealthEquity Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $85.1 consensus target price and a 53.00% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that HealthEquity Inc. seems more appealing than Teladoc Health Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Teladoc Health Inc. shares and 88.6% of HealthEquity Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.1% of Teladoc Health Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.3% are HealthEquity Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teladoc Health Inc. -1.44% 0.8% 17.66% 9.94% 11.78% 37.66% HealthEquity Inc. 0.34% 27.6% 18.26% 29.61% 10.6% 37.44%

For the past year Teladoc Health Inc. was more bullish than HealthEquity Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors HealthEquity Inc. beats Teladoc Health Inc.

Teladoc, Inc. operates a telehealth platform that provides on-demand healthcare services to its members in the United States. Its solution connects consumers with its physicians and behavioral health professionals that treat a range of conditions and cases, including acute diagnoses, such as upper respiratory infection, urinary tract infection, and sinusitis; dermatological conditions; anxiety; and smoking cessation. The company offers its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone. It serves employers of Fortune 1000 companies, health plans, health systems, and other entities. Teladoc, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

HealthEquity, Inc. provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. Its products and services include healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. The company also offers online-only investment advisory services through HealthEquity Advisor, a Web-based tool; and healthcare incentives that enable its employer partners and health plan partners to offer, and its members to earn, financial incentives for participation in wellness programs. HealthEquity, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.