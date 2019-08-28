Reviewing Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp (TIK)’s and Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO)’s results

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TIK) and Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) have been rivals in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp N/A 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00 Astronics Corporation 35 1.08 N/A 3.74 9.85

Table 1 demonstrates Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp and Astronics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TIK) and Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Astronics Corporation 0.00% 30.9% 15.7%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp and Astronics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp 0 0 0 0.00 Astronics Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Astronics Corporation has a consensus price target of $42, with potential upside of 56.13%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp and Astronics Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.74% and 86.1%. Insiders held roughly 57.57% of Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Astronics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Astronics Corporation -3.71% -11.99% 10.7% 19.8% 10.98% 20.99%

Summary

Astronics Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement solutions for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial. The company provides instruments to test, measure, calibrate, and repair a range of airborne navigation and communication equipment. Its products include AN/USM-708 and AN/USM-719, which are communications/navigation radio frequency avionics flight line testers; TS-4530A, an identification friend or foe test set; and AN/ARM-206, an intermediate level TACAN test set. The company also offers calibration and repair services. It sells its products directly or through distributors. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; and system certification and other products. This segment serves airframe manufacturers (OEM) that build aircraft for the commercial, military, and general aviation markets; suppliers; and aircraft operators, such as airlines and branches of the U.S. Department of Defense, as well as the Federal Aviation Administration and airport operators. The Test Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, and maintains automatic test systems, subsystems, and instruments that support the semiconductor, aerospace, communications, and weapons test systems, as well as training and simulation devices for commercial and military applications. It serves OEMs and prime government contractors for consumer electronics and military products. The company also provides and engineering, design, and certification solutions for commercial aircraft, specializing in connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and electrical power systems. Astronics Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in East Aurora, New York.