Reviewing TEGNA Inc. (TGNA)’s and Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN)’s results

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) and Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN) are two firms in the Broadcasting – TV that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TEGNA Inc. 15 5.30 196.00M 1.93 7.85 Gray Television Inc. 16 1.99 82.54M 1.84 9.64

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Gray Television Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than TEGNA Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. TEGNA Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Gray Television Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) and Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TEGNA Inc. 1,311,036,789.30% 33.5% 8.1% Gray Television Inc. 525,732,484.08% 13.8% 3.6%

Risk & Volatility

TEGNA Inc. has a 1.46 beta, while its volatility is 46.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Gray Television Inc. on the other hand, has 1.99 beta which makes it 99.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TEGNA Inc. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Gray Television Inc. is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.5. Gray Television Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than TEGNA Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

TEGNA Inc. and Gray Television Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TEGNA Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Gray Television Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

TEGNA Inc.’s average target price is $17, while its potential upside is 13.48%. Competitively Gray Television Inc. has a consensus target price of $21, with potential upside of 31.74%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Gray Television Inc. is looking more favorable than TEGNA Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both TEGNA Inc. and Gray Television Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.48% and 92.1% respectively. 0.3% are TEGNA Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Gray Television Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TEGNA Inc. -0.13% -0.2% -4.04% 30.16% 37.97% 39.74% Gray Television Inc. -0.56% 7.71% -23.56% 8.76% 17.55% 20.42%

For the past year TEGNA Inc. has stronger performance than Gray Television Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 15 factors TEGNA Inc. beats Gray Television Inc.

TEGNA Inc., a media company, operates a portfolio of broadcast stations and digital sites; and provides marketing service solutions for businesses. The company operates 46 television stations in 38 markets that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. Its marketing services business provides solutions for clients on multiple channels, including broadcast, online, and OTT. The company provides a range of marketing solutions, including search, e-mail, targeted banner, and social reputation management through owned and third-party services. TEGNA operates CareerBuilder, which provides human capital solutions, such as employment data and labor market analysis software, talent management software, and other advertising and recruitment solutions; G/O Digital that provides digital marketing services for local businesses; Premion, an OTT local advertising network; and Hatch, a centralized marketing resource. The company was formerly known as Gannett Co., Inc. and changed its name to TEGNA Inc. in June 2015. TEGNA Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Gray Television, Inc., a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 21, 2017, it owned and operated television stations in 54 television markets broadcasting approximately 200 program streams comprising 37 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, 29 channels affiliated with the NBC Network, 20 channels affiliated with the ABC Network, and 15 channels affiliated with the FOX Network. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets. The company was formerly known as Gray Communications Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Gray Television, Inc. in August 2002. Gray Television, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.