Reviewing Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (TOO)’s and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)’s results

Both Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) are each other’s competitor in the Shipping industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. 1 0.34 N/A -0.43 0.00 Teekay Tankers Ltd. 1 0.32 N/A -0.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. and Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. and Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. 0.00% -12.6% -3.3% Teekay Tankers Ltd. 0.00% -2.2% -1%

Risk & Volatility

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.’s volatility measures that it’s 132.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.32 beta. Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Teekay Tankers Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. and Teekay Tankers Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Teekay Tankers Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s consensus target price is $1.2, while its potential upside is 18.81%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.7% of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. shares and 36.1% of Teekay Tankers Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 42.6% of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 31.9% of Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. -1.69% -7.94% -13.43% -3.33% -54.51% -4.13% Teekay Tankers Ltd. -6.82% -1.6% 13.89% 20.59% 25.11% 32.54%

For the past year Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. has -4.13% weaker performance while Teekay Tankers Ltd. has 32.54% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Teekay Tankers Ltd. beats Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.