Reviewing Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (TOO)’s and Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)’s results

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) and Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) compete against each other in the Shipping sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. 1 0.32 N/A -0.43 0.00 Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 3 0.36 N/A 0.40 8.87

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. and Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. 0.00% -12.6% -3.3% Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 0.00% 10.6% 3.8%

Volatility and Risk

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. has a 2.32 beta, while its volatility is 132.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s 81.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.19 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

Analyst Recommendations

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. and Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s consensus price target is $5.5, while its potential upside is 80.33%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.7% of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 58% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 42.6% of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.7% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. -1.69% -7.94% -13.43% -3.33% -54.51% -4.13% Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 1.72% 4.12% 2.02% 14.19% 11.32% 16.83%

For the past year Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. has -4.13% weaker performance while Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. has 16.83% stronger performance.

Summary

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. Its dry bulk cargoes include grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. The company also provides cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning, and technical vessel management services. It operates a fleet of approximately 40 owned and chartered-in vessels. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.