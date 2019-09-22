Reviewing Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP)’s and Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA)’s results

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) and Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) have been rivals in the Shipping for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay LNG Partners L.P. 15 2.15 N/A 0.39 37.56 Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation 7 0.42 N/A -5.47 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay LNG Partners L.P. 0.00% 1.7% 0.6% Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a 1.49 beta, while its volatility is 49.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation on the other hand, has 2.47 beta which makes it 147.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and has 3.6 Quick Ratio. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.9% of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. shares and 8.8% of Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation shares. Insiders held 15.6% of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 71.2% of Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teekay LNG Partners L.P. -5.43% 1.9% -2.03% 13.23% -11.83% 31.22% Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation -6.03% 0.55% -9.75% 15.34% -25.39% 96.62%

For the past year Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has weaker performance than Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation

Summary

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters. As of April 2, 2018, the compnay's fleet consisted of a total of 35 double-hulled tanker vessels aggregating approximately 3.6 million deadweight tons, which included 7 very large crude carrier tankers, 8 Long Range 1 product tankers, 18 Medium Range 2 product tankers, and 2 chemical tankers. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2008 and is based in Monaco.