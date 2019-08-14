Reviewing Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP)’s and Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) and Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Shipping industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay LNG Partners L.P. 14 1.90 N/A 0.39 37.56 Global Ship Lease Inc. 7 0.33 N/A -4.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. and Global Ship Lease Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Teekay LNG Partners L.P. and Global Ship Lease Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay LNG Partners L.P. 0.00% 1.7% 0.6% Global Ship Lease Inc. 0.00% -14.6% -4.4%

Volatility & Risk

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is 49.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.49 beta. Global Ship Lease Inc.’s 0.95 beta is the reason why it is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Global Ship Lease Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Global Ship Lease Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. and Global Ship Lease Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teekay LNG Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Global Ship Lease Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Global Ship Lease Inc. is $9, which is potential 28.02% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. and Global Ship Lease Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.9% and 5.9%. About 15.6% of Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 79% of Global Ship Lease Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teekay LNG Partners L.P. -5.43% 1.9% -2.03% 13.23% -11.83% 31.22% Global Ship Lease Inc. -2.46% 11.85% 45.5% 23.14% -21.33% 59.88%

For the past year Teekay LNG Partners L.P. was less bullish than Global Ship Lease Inc.

Summary

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. beats Global Ship Lease Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.