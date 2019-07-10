Reviewing Tecogen Inc. (TGEN)’s and Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)’s results

This is a contrast between Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) and Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Diversified Machinery and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tecogen Inc. 4 2.66 N/A -0.23 0.00 Xylem Inc. 76 2.79 N/A 3.08 24.86

Demonstrates Tecogen Inc. and Xylem Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) and Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tecogen Inc. 0.00% -18.1% -11.2% Xylem Inc. 0.00% 20.5% 7.5%

Risk and Volatility

Tecogen Inc.’s current beta is 0.12 and it happens to be 88.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Xylem Inc.’s 17.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tecogen Inc. are 2 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Xylem Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Tecogen Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Xylem Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tecogen Inc. and Xylem Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tecogen Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Xylem Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Xylem Inc.’s consensus price target is $82.33, while its potential upside is 1.67%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tecogen Inc. and Xylem Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13% and 92.3%. Insiders owned roughly 54.88% of Tecogen Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Xylem Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tecogen Inc. -4.86% -12.11% -9.3% -6.45% 3.57% -4.13% Xylem Inc. -3.39% -6.62% 5.19% 7.86% 4.06% 14.58%

For the past year Tecogen Inc. has -4.13% weaker performance while Xylem Inc. has 14.58% stronger performance.

Summary

Xylem Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Tecogen Inc.

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Ireland, and internationally. It offers InVerde 100, InVerde e+, CM-75, and CM-60 cogeneration units that supply electricity and hot water; TECOCHILL branded chillers that provide air-conditioning and hot water; and water heaters under the Ilios brand. The company also provides long-term maintenance contracts, parts sales, and turnkey installation services through a network of nine field service centers in California, the Midwest, and the Northeast. It serves hospitals and nursing homes, schools and universities, health clubs and spas, hotels and motels, office and retail buildings, food and beverage processors, multi-unit residential buildings, laundries, ice rinks, swimming pools, factories, municipal buildings, and military installations. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Xylem Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Sensus. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, treatment and testing equipment, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, WEDECO, Godwin, WTW, Sanitaire, YSI, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater for public utilities and industrial applications. The Applied Water segment provides pumps, valves, heat exchangers, controls, and dispensing equipment systems under the Goulds Water Technology, Bell & Gossett, A-C Fire Pump, Standard Xchange, Lowara, Jabsco, Flojet, and Flowtronex names for residential and commercial building services, industrial water, and irrigation applications. The Sensus segment provides communications, smart metering, measurement, and control technologies and services that allow customers to use their distribution networks for the delivery of critical resources, such as water, electricity, and natural gas. This segment also offers software and services, including cloud-based analytics, remote monitoring, and data management, as well as sells smart lighting products and solutions. The company markets and sells its products through a network of direct sales force, resellers, distributors, and value-added solution providers in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Xylem Inc. is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.