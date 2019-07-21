Reviewing Tecogen Inc. (TGEN)’s and Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC)’s results

This is a contrast between Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) and Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Machinery and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tecogen Inc. 4 2.51 N/A -0.23 0.00 Tennant Company 61 1.07 N/A 1.93 33.35

Demonstrates Tecogen Inc. and Tennant Company earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Tecogen Inc. and Tennant Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tecogen Inc. 0.00% -18.1% -11.2% Tennant Company 0.00% 11.5% 3.6%

Risk and Volatility

Tecogen Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 88.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.12 beta. Tennant Company’s 1.15 beta is the reason why it is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Tecogen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Tennant Company which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Tecogen Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Tennant Company.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tecogen Inc. and Tennant Company are owned by institutional investors at 13% and 90.4% respectively. 54.88% are Tecogen Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% are Tennant Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tecogen Inc. -4.86% -12.11% -9.3% -6.45% 3.57% -4.13% Tennant Company 1.75% -4.33% 3.02% 2.14% -11.54% 23.76%

For the past year Tecogen Inc. had bearish trend while Tennant Company had bullish trend.

Summary

Tennant Company beats Tecogen Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Ireland, and internationally. It offers InVerde 100, InVerde e+, CM-75, and CM-60 cogeneration units that supply electricity and hot water; TECOCHILL branded chillers that provide air-conditioning and hot water; and water heaters under the Ilios brand. The company also provides long-term maintenance contracts, parts sales, and turnkey installation services through a network of nine field service centers in California, the Midwest, and the Northeast. It serves hospitals and nursing homes, schools and universities, health clubs and spas, hotels and motels, office and retail buildings, food and beverage processors, multi-unit residential buildings, laundries, ice rinks, swimming pools, factories, municipal buildings, and military installations. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets cleaning solutions. It offers floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent -free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, and specialty surface coatings. The company also provides equipment maintenance and repair services; and business solutions, such as financing, rental, and leasing programs, as well as machine-to-machine asset management solutions. Its products are used in retail establishments and distribution centers; factories and warehouses; and public venues, such as arenas and stadiums, office buildings, schools and universities, hospitals and clinics, parking lots and streets, and other environments. The company markets its products to contract cleaners, businesses, and various governmental entities through direct sales and service organization, as well as through a network of authorized distributors under the Tennant, Nobles, Green Machines, Alfa Uma Empresa Tennant, IRIS, and Orbio brands worldwide. Tennant Company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.