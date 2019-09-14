Reviewing Tecogen Inc. (TGEN)’s and Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) and Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP). The two are both Diversified Machinery companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tecogen Inc. 4 1.98 N/A -0.36 0.00 Roper Technologies Inc. 353 7.04 N/A 10.41 34.92

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Tecogen Inc. and Roper Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) and Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tecogen Inc. 0.00% -30.8% -18.7% Roper Technologies Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 7.2%

Risk & Volatility

Tecogen Inc. is 91.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.09. Roper Technologies Inc.’s 1.16 beta is the reason why it is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Tecogen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Roper Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Tecogen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Roper Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Tecogen Inc. and Roper Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tecogen Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Roper Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the consensus price target of Roper Technologies Inc. is $358.67, which is potential -0.24% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.9% of Tecogen Inc. shares and 96.7% of Roper Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 54.88% of Tecogen Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Roper Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tecogen Inc. -3.86% -9.24% -16.41% -17.97% -4.65% -10.74% Roper Technologies Inc. -2.93% -2.66% 1.82% 26.49% 23.58% 36.44%

For the past year Tecogen Inc. has -10.74% weaker performance while Roper Technologies Inc. has 36.44% stronger performance.

Summary

Roper Technologies Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Tecogen Inc.

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Ireland, and internationally. It offers InVerde 100, InVerde e+, CM-75, and CM-60 cogeneration units that supply electricity and hot water; TECOCHILL branded chillers that provide air-conditioning and hot water; and water heaters under the Ilios brand. The company also provides long-term maintenance contracts, parts sales, and turnkey installation services through a network of nine field service centers in California, the Midwest, and the Northeast. It serves hospitals and nursing homes, schools and universities, health clubs and spas, hotels and motels, office and retail buildings, food and beverage processors, multi-unit residential buildings, laundries, ice rinks, swimming pools, factories, municipal buildings, and military installations. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: Medical & Scientific Imaging; RF Technology; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers diagnostic and laboratory software solutions; patient positioning devices and related software, 3-D measurement technology, and diagnostic and therapeutic disposable products; non-invasive instruments and video laryngoscopes; and a cloud-based financial analytics and performance software platform, as well as electron filters, charged couple devices, and complementary metal oxide semiconductor cameras, detectors, and related software. It also offers radio frequency identification communication technology and software solutions that are used primarily in toll and traffic systems, security and access controls, campus card systems, card readers, software-as-a-service, and metering and remote monitoring applications, as well as management software for legal and construction firms. In addition, the company offers fluid handling pumps, materials analysis equipment and consumables, leak testing equipment, flow measurement and metering equipment, and water meter and automatic meter reading products and systems. Further, it provides control systems, fluid properties testing equipment, industrial valves and controls, vibration sensors and controls, and non-destructive inspection and measurement products and solutions. Additionally, the company provides enterprise software and information solutions for government contractors, professional services firms, and other project-based businesses. It serves healthcare, transportation, commercial construction, food, energy, water, education, and academic research markets in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Roper Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Roper Technologies, Inc. in April 2015. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.