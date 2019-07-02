Reviewing Tecogen Inc. (TGEN)’s and Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)’s results

Both Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) and Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Machinery industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tecogen Inc. 4 2.62 N/A -0.23 0.00 Luxfer Holdings PLC 22 1.39 N/A 0.90 28.33

Table 1 demonstrates Tecogen Inc. and Luxfer Holdings PLC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tecogen Inc. and Luxfer Holdings PLC’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tecogen Inc. 0.00% -18.1% -11.2% Luxfer Holdings PLC 0.00% 13.7% 6.3%

Risk & Volatility

Tecogen Inc. is 88.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.12. From a competition point of view, Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 1.1 beta which is 10.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tecogen Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Luxfer Holdings PLC is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Luxfer Holdings PLC is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Tecogen Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tecogen Inc. and Luxfer Holdings PLC are owned by institutional investors at 13% and 97.9% respectively. Tecogen Inc.’s share held by insiders are 54.88%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Luxfer Holdings PLC’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tecogen Inc. -4.86% -12.11% -9.3% -6.45% 3.57% -4.13% Luxfer Holdings PLC 6.19% 4.24% 31.11% -5.85% 61.8% 45.09%

For the past year Tecogen Inc. has -4.13% weaker performance while Luxfer Holdings PLC has 45.09% stronger performance.

Summary

Luxfer Holdings PLC beats on 7 of the 8 factors Tecogen Inc.

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Ireland, and internationally. It offers InVerde 100, InVerde e+, CM-75, and CM-60 cogeneration units that supply electricity and hot water; TECOCHILL branded chillers that provide air-conditioning and hot water; and water heaters under the Ilios brand. The company also provides long-term maintenance contracts, parts sales, and turnkey installation services through a network of nine field service centers in California, the Midwest, and the Northeast. It serves hospitals and nursing homes, schools and universities, health clubs and spas, hotels and motels, office and retail buildings, food and beverage processors, multi-unit residential buildings, laundries, ice rinks, swimming pools, factories, municipal buildings, and military installations. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories, which are used in firefighter breathing apparatus, alternative fuels, bulk gas transportation, specialty gases, medical, fire extinguishers, beverages, scuba, and aerospace applications under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders brand. This segment also designs and manufactures aluminum, titanium, and magnesium panels for use in aerospace, automotive, rail, architectural, and healthcare components and products under the Superform brand; and spun steel cylinders to pilots and parachutists at high altitudes for petroleum sampling and oxygen containment applications. The Elektron segment focuses on specialty materials based on magnesium, zirconium, and rare earths. It develops and manufactures magnesium alloys, magnesium powders, magnesium plates and rolled sheets, photo-engraving plates, magnesium products for biomedical applications, seawater-activated batteries, and soluble magnesium alloys under the Magnesium Elektron brand. This segment also develops and manufactures specialty zirconium products, including zirconium-based materials, zirconium oxides, filters, thermal barrier coatings, and Zirconium-based reactive chemicals under the MEL Chemicals brand. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Salford, the United Kingdom.