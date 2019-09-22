Reviewing Tecogen Inc. (TGEN)’s and Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES)’s results

Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) and Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) compete with each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tecogen Inc. 3 1.88 N/A -0.36 0.00 Gates Industrial Corporation plc 12 0.91 N/A 2.82 3.89

Table 1 demonstrates Tecogen Inc. and Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Tecogen Inc. and Gates Industrial Corporation plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tecogen Inc. 0.00% -30.8% -18.7% Gates Industrial Corporation plc 0.00% 40.1% 12.1%

Liquidity

Tecogen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tecogen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Tecogen Inc. and Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tecogen Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Gates Industrial Corporation plc 0 1 2 2.67

Gates Industrial Corporation plc on the other hand boasts of a $15 consensus price target and a 47.06% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.9% of Tecogen Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Gates Industrial Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors. Tecogen Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 54.88%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tecogen Inc. -3.86% -9.24% -16.41% -17.97% -4.65% -10.74% Gates Industrial Corporation plc -3.26% -4.36% -31.67% -25.61% -28.65% -17.07%

For the past year Tecogen Inc. was less bearish than Gates Industrial Corporation plc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Gates Industrial Corporation plc beats Tecogen Inc.

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Ireland, and internationally. It offers InVerde 100, InVerde e+, CM-75, and CM-60 cogeneration units that supply electricity and hot water; TECOCHILL branded chillers that provide air-conditioning and hot water; and water heaters under the Ilios brand. The company also provides long-term maintenance contracts, parts sales, and turnkey installation services through a network of nine field service centers in California, the Midwest, and the Northeast. It serves hospitals and nursing homes, schools and universities, health clubs and spas, hotels and motels, office and retail buildings, food and beverage processors, multi-unit residential buildings, laundries, ice rinks, swimming pools, factories, municipal buildings, and military installations. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc manufactures and sells engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions worldwide. Its power transmission products include synchronous belts, V-belts, CVT belts, or micro-V belts, as well as related components, including sprockets, pulleys, water pumps, tensioners, or other accessories. The company's power transmission product applications comprise stationary drives, mobile drives, engine systems, personal mobility products, and vertical lifts. Its fluid power products consist of hydraulic hoses and assemblies, hydraulic couplings, hydraulic tubing products, industrial hoses and assemblies, and engine hoses. The company's fluid power products are used in stationary hydraulics, mobile hydraulics, engine systems, and other industrial applications. It serves various end markets, such as construction, agriculture, energy, automotive, transportation, general industrial, consumer products, and others. The company sells its engineered products under the Gates brand. It offers its products to replacement channel customers, as well as to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Denver, Colorado.