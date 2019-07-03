Reviewing Tecogen Inc. (TGEN)’s and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFXA)’s results

This is a contrast between Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFXA) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Machinery and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tecogen Inc. 4 2.60 N/A -0.23 0.00 Colfax Corporation 124 0.83 N/A 0.52 233.17

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Tecogen Inc. and Colfax Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tecogen Inc. and Colfax Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tecogen Inc. 0.00% -18.1% -11.2% Colfax Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tecogen Inc. and Colfax Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 13% and 0% respectively. 54.88% are Tecogen Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tecogen Inc. -4.86% -12.11% -9.3% -6.45% 3.57% -4.13% Colfax Corporation -1.93% -10.61% 6% 0% 0% 18.12%

For the past year Tecogen Inc. had bearish trend while Colfax Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Colfax Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Tecogen Inc.

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Ireland, and internationally. It offers InVerde 100, InVerde e+, CM-75, and CM-60 cogeneration units that supply electricity and hot water; TECOCHILL branded chillers that provide air-conditioning and hot water; and water heaters under the Ilios brand. The company also provides long-term maintenance contracts, parts sales, and turnkey installation services through a network of nine field service centers in California, the Midwest, and the Northeast. It serves hospitals and nursing homes, schools and universities, health clubs and spas, hotels and motels, office and retail buildings, food and beverage processors, multi-unit residential buildings, laundries, ice rinks, swimming pools, factories, municipal buildings, and military installations. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.