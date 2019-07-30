Reviewing Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS)’s and Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) and Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the General Building Materials industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tecnoglass Inc. 7 0.79 N/A 0.25 27.78 Masonite International Corporation 53 0.61 N/A 2.73 20.18

Table 1 demonstrates Tecnoglass Inc. and Masonite International Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Masonite International Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Tecnoglass Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Tecnoglass Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Masonite International Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tecnoglass Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 3% Masonite International Corporation 0.00% 11.7% 4.2%

Volatility & Risk

Tecnoglass Inc. is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.24. Competitively, Masonite International Corporation is 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.39 beta.

Liquidity

2.4 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tecnoglass Inc. Its rival Masonite International Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.7 and 1.7 respectively. Masonite International Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tecnoglass Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Tecnoglass Inc. and Masonite International Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tecnoglass Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Masonite International Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

$9.5 is Tecnoglass Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 32.87%. Meanwhile, Masonite International Corporation’s consensus target price is $62.5, while its potential upside is 18.39%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Tecnoglass Inc. seems more appealing than Masonite International Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.4% of Tecnoglass Inc. shares and 0% of Masonite International Corporation shares. Tecnoglass Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.7% of Masonite International Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tecnoglass Inc. 0.43% -1.82% -16.27% -22.04% -20.54% -13.26% Masonite International Corporation 1.2% 6.38% -3.1% -0.15% -14.06% 22.69%

For the past year Tecnoglass Inc. has -13.26% weaker performance while Masonite International Corporation has 22.69% stronger performance.

Summary

Masonite International Corporation beats Tecnoglass Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Tecnoglass Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells architectural glass and windows for residential and commercial construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers soft coat, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass. It also produces, exports, imports, and markets aluminum products, including profiles, rods, bars, plates, tubes, and other hardware used in the manufacture of architectural glass settings, such as windows, doors, spatial separators, and similar products. In addition, the company provides floating facades, windows and doors, commercial display windows, hurricane-proof windows, automatic doors, bathroom dividers, polyvinyl structures, and other components of architectural systems. It markets and sells its products under the Tecnoglass, ES Windows, and Alutions brands through internal and independent sales representatives, as wells as directly to distributors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. Tecnoglass Inc. is a subsidiary of Energy Holding Corporation.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, or fiberglass residential doors. The company also provides various door components, including interior door facings, agri-fiber and particleboard door cores, MDFs, wood cut-stock components, critical door components, wood veneer door skins, and mineral and particleboard door cores. It offers its products under the Masonite, Marshfield, Premdor, Mohawk, Megantic, Algoma, Birchwood Best, Lemieux, Door-Stop, Harring Doors, Performance Doorset Solutions, and National Hickman brands to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retailers, dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors, and architects through various wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corporation was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.