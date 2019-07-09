Reviewing Teck Resources Limited (TECK)’s and Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) and Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teck Resources Limited 22 0.00 N/A 3.81 5.54 Westwater Resources Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -41.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Teck Resources Limited and Westwater Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Teck Resources Limited and Westwater Resources Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teck Resources Limited 0.00% 13.3% 7.5% Westwater Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Teck Resources Limited’s current beta is 1.32 and it happens to be 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Westwater Resources Inc.’s 24.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Teck Resources Limited is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival Westwater Resources Inc. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Teck Resources Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Westwater Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Teck Resources Limited and Westwater Resources Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teck Resources Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Westwater Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 31.02% for Teck Resources Limited with consensus price target of $28.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Teck Resources Limited and Westwater Resources Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.7% and 1.9%. Teck Resources Limited’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Comparatively, 0.1% are Westwater Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teck Resources Limited -3.96% -14.75% -2.04% 1.59% -25.33% -2.09% Westwater Resources Inc. -17.61% -51.3% -39.73% -59.11% -80.04% -35.86%

For the past year Teck Resources Limited has stronger performance than Westwater Resources Inc.

Summary

Teck Resources Limited beats Westwater Resources Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Teck Resources Limited explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The companyÂ’s principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; and lead concentrates. It also produces molybdenum, gold, silver, germanium, indium, and cadmium, as well as chemicals, industrial products, and fertilizers. In addition, the company holds interest in oil sands projects and other interests in the Athabasca region of Alberta; and owns interests in mining and processing operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru, as well as operates a metallurgical complex. Further, it owns an interest in a wind power facility. The company was formerly known as Teck Cominco Limited and changed its name to Teck Resources Limited in April 2009. Teck Resources Limited was founded in 1906 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Uranium Resources, Inc. operates as an energy metals exploration and development company. The company holds land position in two prospective lithium brine basins in Nevada and Utah for exploration and potential development of lithium resources. It also focuses on the Temrezli in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium project in Central Turkey. The company controls exploration properties in Turkey under eight exploration and operating licenses covering approximately 39,000 acres with various exploration targets, including the satellite Sefaatli project. In addition, it holds interests in approximately 186,000 acres of mineral holdings in the prolific Grants Mineral Belt of the State of New Mexico; and 11,000 acres in the South Texas uranium province. Uranium Resources, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.