Reviewing Teck Resources Limited (TECK)’s and SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) and SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teck Resources Limited 21 0.00 N/A 3.90 5.26 SilverCrest Metals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Teck Resources Limited and SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teck Resources Limited 0.00% 13.3% 7.5% SilverCrest Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Teck Resources Limited and SilverCrest Metals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teck Resources Limited 0 0 1 3.00 SilverCrest Metals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 47.68% for Teck Resources Limited with consensus target price of $28.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 73.7% of Teck Resources Limited shares and 0% of SilverCrest Metals Inc. shares. Teck Resources Limited’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teck Resources Limited -10.21% -10.99% -8.45% -14.98% -18.9% -4.87% SilverCrest Metals Inc. -0.38% 34.44% 65.2% 45.18% 102.69% 79.86%

For the past year Teck Resources Limited has -4.87% weaker performance while SilverCrest Metals Inc. has 79.86% stronger performance.

Summary

Teck Resources Limited beats SilverCrest Metals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Teck Resources Limited explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The companyÂ’s principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; and lead concentrates. It also produces molybdenum, gold, silver, germanium, indium, and cadmium, as well as chemicals, industrial products, and fertilizers. In addition, the company holds interest in oil sands projects and other interests in the Athabasca region of Alberta; and owns interests in mining and processing operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru, as well as operates a metallurgical complex. Further, it owns an interest in a wind power facility. The company was formerly known as Teck Cominco Limited and changed its name to Teck Resources Limited in April 2009. Teck Resources Limited was founded in 1906 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. SilverCrest Metals Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.