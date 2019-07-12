Reviewing Teck Resources Limited (TECK)’s and Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)’s results

We are contrasting Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) and Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teck Resources Limited 22 0.00 N/A 3.81 5.54 Platinum Group Metals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00

Table 1 highlights Teck Resources Limited and Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Teck Resources Limited and Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teck Resources Limited 0.00% 13.3% 7.5% Platinum Group Metals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% -54.5%

Volatility and Risk

Teck Resources Limited’s 1.32 beta indicates that its volatility is 32.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has beta of 1.93 which is 93.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Teck Resources Limited is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival Platinum Group Metals Ltd. is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.1. Teck Resources Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Platinum Group Metals Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Teck Resources Limited and Platinum Group Metals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teck Resources Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Platinum Group Metals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Teck Resources Limited has a 29.87% upside potential and an average price target of $28.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 73.7% of Teck Resources Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.4% of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Teck Resources Limited’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Comparatively, 2.5% are Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teck Resources Limited -3.96% -14.75% -2.04% 1.59% -25.33% -2.09% Platinum Group Metals Ltd. -2.13% -13.21% 0.73% -23.38% 0.07% -7.38%

For the past year Teck Resources Limited has stronger performance than Platinum Group Metals Ltd.

Summary

Teck Resources Limited beats Platinum Group Metals Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Teck Resources Limited explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The companyÂ’s principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; and lead concentrates. It also produces molybdenum, gold, silver, germanium, indium, and cadmium, as well as chemicals, industrial products, and fertilizers. In addition, the company holds interest in oil sands projects and other interests in the Athabasca region of Alberta; and owns interests in mining and processing operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru, as well as operates a metallurgical complex. Further, it owns an interest in a wind power facility. The company was formerly known as Teck Cominco Limited and changed its name to Teck Resources Limited in April 2009. Teck Resources Limited was founded in 1906 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a platinum-focused exploration and development company in the Republic of South Africa and Canada. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, nickel, copper, chromium, and vanadium deposits. The companyÂ’s key development project and exploration targets are located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.