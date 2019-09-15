Reviewing Teck Resources Limited (TECK)’s and Paringa Resources Limited (NASDAQ:PNRL)’s results

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) and Paringa Resources Limited (NASDAQ:PNRL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Industrial Metals & Minerals. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teck Resources Limited 21 0.00 N/A 3.90 5.26 Paringa Resources Limited 4 0.00 N/A -1.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Teck Resources Limited and Paringa Resources Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has Teck Resources Limited and Paringa Resources Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teck Resources Limited 0.00% 13.3% 7.5% Paringa Resources Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Teck Resources Limited and Paringa Resources Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teck Resources Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Paringa Resources Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Teck Resources Limited’s upside potential currently stands at 46.60% and an $28 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 73.7% of Teck Resources Limited shares and 0% of Paringa Resources Limited shares. About 1.4% of Teck Resources Limited’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teck Resources Limited -10.21% -10.99% -8.45% -14.98% -18.9% -4.87% Paringa Resources Limited -23.29% -15.15% -57.25% 0% 0% -63.16%

For the past year Teck Resources Limited has stronger performance than Paringa Resources Limited

Summary

Teck Resources Limited beats Paringa Resources Limited on 8 of the 8 factors.

Teck Resources Limited explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The companyÂ’s principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; and lead concentrates. It also produces molybdenum, gold, silver, germanium, indium, and cadmium, as well as chemicals, industrial products, and fertilizers. In addition, the company holds interest in oil sands projects and other interests in the Athabasca region of Alberta; and owns interests in mining and processing operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru, as well as operates a metallurgical complex. Further, it owns an interest in a wind power facility. The company was formerly known as Teck Cominco Limited and changed its name to Teck Resources Limited in April 2009. Teck Resources Limited was founded in 1906 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.