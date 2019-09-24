Reviewing Teck Resources Limited (TECK)’s and Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)’s results

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) and Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) compete with each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teck Resources Limited 21 0.00 N/A 3.90 5.26 Energy Fuels Inc. 3 23.40 N/A -0.30 0.00

Table 1 highlights Teck Resources Limited and Energy Fuels Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teck Resources Limited 0.00% 13.3% 7.5% Energy Fuels Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Teck Resources Limited and Energy Fuels Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teck Resources Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Energy Fuels Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Teck Resources Limited has a consensus target price of $28, and a 70.21% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Teck Resources Limited and Energy Fuels Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.7% and 0% respectively. Teck Resources Limited’s share held by insiders are 1.4%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teck Resources Limited -10.21% -10.99% -8.45% -14.98% -18.9% -4.87% Energy Fuels Inc. -2.67% -41.1% -38.51% -37.24% -37.46% -36.14%

For the past year Teck Resources Limited was less bearish than Energy Fuels Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Teck Resources Limited beats Energy Fuels Inc.

Teck Resources Limited explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The companyÂ’s principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; and lead concentrates. It also produces molybdenum, gold, silver, germanium, indium, and cadmium, as well as chemicals, industrial products, and fertilizers. In addition, the company holds interest in oil sands projects and other interests in the Athabasca region of Alberta; and owns interests in mining and processing operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru, as well as operates a metallurgical complex. Further, it owns an interest in a wind power facility. The company was formerly known as Teck Cominco Limited and changed its name to Teck Resources Limited in April 2009. Teck Resources Limited was founded in 1906 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.