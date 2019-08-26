Reviewing TechTarget Inc. (TTGT)’s and Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB)’s results

Since TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) and Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) are part of the Internet Information Providers industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechTarget Inc. 19 5.09 N/A 0.50 46.51 Weibo Corporation 54 5.03 N/A 2.68 14.63

Table 1 highlights TechTarget Inc. and Weibo Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Weibo Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to TechTarget Inc. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. TechTarget Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Weibo Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows TechTarget Inc. and Weibo Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechTarget Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 7.8% Weibo Corporation 0.00% 37.2% 19.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.82 shows that TechTarget Inc. is 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Weibo Corporation has a 2.19 beta and it is 119.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of TechTarget Inc. is 4.7 while its Current Ratio is 4.7. Meanwhile, Weibo Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. TechTarget Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Weibo Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for TechTarget Inc. and Weibo Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TechTarget Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Weibo Corporation 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively Weibo Corporation has an average price target of $61.87, with potential upside of 56.16%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both TechTarget Inc. and Weibo Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 77.5% and 42.9% respectively. Insiders held 2.6% of TechTarget Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.41% of Weibo Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TechTarget Inc. -1.62% 12.02% 35.41% 60.53% -21.33% 88.53% Weibo Corporation -5.11% -10.86% -42.35% -33.5% -52.29% -32.96%

For the past year TechTarget Inc. had bullish trend while Weibo Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Weibo Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors TechTarget Inc.

TechTarget, Inc. provides specialized online content for buyers of corporate information technology (IT) products and services; and purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors in the United States and internationally. It offers customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases. The companyÂ’s products include IT deal alert, core online, demand solutions, brand solutions, and custom content creation, which are provided through online, as well as operates face-to-face events. It also operates an integrated content platform that consists of a network of approximately 140 Websites, which focus on media groups, such as security, networking, storage, data center and virtualization technologies, chief information officer/IT strategy, business applications and analytics, application architecture and development, channels, and Internet content sites. In addition, the company enables registered members to conduct their pre-purchase research by accessing vendor supplied content through a network of Websites. TechTarget, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; and notifications to notify users on Weibo account activities through SMS or push notification on their device. It also provides third-party online games, including role playing, card, strategy, and real life simulation games, as well as various services and functions to VIP members; and develops mobile apps comprising Weibo Headlines that aggregates news and information from Weibo and other online sources, as well as Weibo Weather, a weather app. In addition, the company offers advertising and marketing solutions, such as social display ads; and promoted feeds, accounts, and trends to enable its customers to promote their brands and conduct marketing activities. Further, it provides products that allow its platform partners to link their Websites and mobile apps to its platform, enabling their users to share content to Weibo; application programming interfaces, which allow third-party developers to build apps to serve individual and organization users; Weibo Credit that allows its users to purchase in-game virtual items and other fee-based services on Weibo. The company was formerly known as T.CN Corporation and changed its name to Weibo Corporation in 2012. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. Weibo Corporation is a subsidiary of SINA Corporation.