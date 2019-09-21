Reviewing TechTarget Inc. (TTGT)’s and Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM)’s results

TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) and Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) compete with each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechTarget Inc. 20 5.39 N/A 0.50 46.51 Points International Ltd. 12 0.41 N/A 0.51 23.43

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for TechTarget Inc. and Points International Ltd. Points International Ltd. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TechTarget Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. TechTarget Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Points International Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows TechTarget Inc. and Points International Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechTarget Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 7.8% Points International Ltd. 0.00% 18.6% 6.4%

Risk & Volatility

TechTarget Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.82 beta. Competitively, Points International Ltd.’s beta is 1.02 which is 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of TechTarget Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. Its competitor Points International Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. TechTarget Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Points International Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 77.5% of TechTarget Inc. shares and 0.6% of Points International Ltd. shares. Insiders held 2.6% of TechTarget Inc. shares. Comparatively, Points International Ltd. has 6.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TechTarget Inc. -1.62% 12.02% 35.41% 60.53% -21.33% 88.53% Points International Ltd. 1.19% 14.9% -7.36% 14.9% -18.21% 19.98%

For the past year TechTarget Inc. has stronger performance than Points International Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors TechTarget Inc. beats Points International Ltd.

TechTarget, Inc. provides specialized online content for buyers of corporate information technology (IT) products and services; and purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors in the United States and internationally. It offers customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases. The companyÂ’s products include IT deal alert, core online, demand solutions, brand solutions, and custom content creation, which are provided through online, as well as operates face-to-face events. It also operates an integrated content platform that consists of a network of approximately 140 Websites, which focus on media groups, such as security, networking, storage, data center and virtualization technologies, chief information officer/IT strategy, business applications and analytics, application architecture and development, channels, and Internet content sites. In addition, the company enables registered members to conduct their pre-purchase research by accessing vendor supplied content through a network of Websites. TechTarget, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers various white label or private branded e-commerce services, including online sale of loyalty currency direct to program members in order for the members to top-up their accounts to reach a redemption threshold or as a gift for friends and family members; and the online transfer of pre-existing loyalty currency from one member into another memberÂ’s account, primarily a family member or friend, as another means of enabling that other member to accumulate sufficient miles or points to reach a redemption threshold. It also operates Points Loyalty Wallet, a set of platform capabilities accessible through application program interfaces that enable loyalty programs, merchants, and other businesses to embed balance tracking and loyalty commerce transactions into their product offerings, and allow users to track, manage, and access multiple loyalty rewards programs. In addition, the company operates PointsHound.com that enables loyalty program members to earn loyalty points for staying in their favorite hotels and also to earn bonus rewards in the form of airline miles; and Points Travel, an e-commerce platform that helps loyalty programs enhance their revenues from hotel sales. Points International Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.