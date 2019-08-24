Reviewing TechTarget Inc. (TTGT)’s and Its Peers results

As Internet Information Providers company, TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TechTarget Inc. has 77.5% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 53.37% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand TechTarget Inc. has 2.6% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 13.14% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have TechTarget Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechTarget Inc. 0.00% 10.70% 7.80% Industry Average 13.79% 25.27% 11.61%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting TechTarget Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio TechTarget Inc. N/A 19 46.51 Industry Average 1.23B 8.90B 33.95

TechTarget Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher P/E ratio TechTarget Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for TechTarget Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TechTarget Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.70 2.72 2.76

The rivals have a potential upside of 69.46%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of TechTarget Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TechTarget Inc. -1.62% 12.02% 35.41% 60.53% -21.33% 88.53% Industry Average 5.00% 9.13% 23.05% 27.49% 40.39% 39.68%

For the past year TechTarget Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TechTarget Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7. Competitively, TechTarget Inc.’s rivals have 2.35 and 2.28 for Current and Quick Ratio. TechTarget Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TechTarget Inc.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

TechTarget Inc. is 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.82. Competitively, TechTarget Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.38 which is 38.33% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Summary

TechTarget Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors TechTarget Inc.’s peers.

TechTarget, Inc. provides specialized online content for buyers of corporate information technology (IT) products and services; and purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors in the United States and internationally. It offers customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases. The companyÂ’s products include IT deal alert, core online, demand solutions, brand solutions, and custom content creation, which are provided through online, as well as operates face-to-face events. It also operates an integrated content platform that consists of a network of approximately 140 Websites, which focus on media groups, such as security, networking, storage, data center and virtualization technologies, chief information officer/IT strategy, business applications and analytics, application architecture and development, channels, and Internet content sites. In addition, the company enables registered members to conduct their pre-purchase research by accessing vendor supplied content through a network of Websites. TechTarget, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.