Reviewing TechnipFMC plc (FTI)’s and TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI)’s results

We are comparing TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) and TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechnipFMC plc 23 0.90 N/A -4.40 0.00 TETRA Technologies Inc. 2 0.21 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates TechnipFMC plc and TETRA Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows TechnipFMC plc and TETRA Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechnipFMC plc 0.00% -17.2% -7.7% TETRA Technologies Inc. 0.00% -54.4% -6.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of TechnipFMC plc are 1.2 and 1 respectively. Its competitor TETRA Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. TETRA Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than TechnipFMC plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for TechnipFMC plc and TETRA Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TechnipFMC plc 0 2 2 2.50 TETRA Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 15.37% for TechnipFMC plc with consensus price target of $28.67. Meanwhile, TETRA Technologies Inc.’s consensus price target is $5.25, while its potential upside is 205.23%. The data provided earlier shows that TETRA Technologies Inc. appears more favorable than TechnipFMC plc, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TechnipFMC plc and TETRA Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.5% and 83.1%. 0.7% are TechnipFMC plc’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.7% of TETRA Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TechnipFMC plc -0.18% -6.63% 0.44% -11.11% -28.17% 16.45% TETRA Technologies Inc. 0% -13.11% -13.82% -30.72% -53.91% 26.19%

For the past year TechnipFMC plc has weaker performance than TETRA Technologies Inc.

Summary

TETRA Technologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors TechnipFMC plc.

TechnipFMC plc provides technologies, systems, and services for oil and gas projects worldwide. It operates in three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Projects. The Subsea segment offers products, such as trees, manifolds, controls, templates, flowline systems, umbilicals, and flexibles, as well as subsea processing products. This segment also provides subsea services, including drilling, installation, completion, and field services, as well as asset management, well intervention and IMR, ROVs, and manipulator system services; and services for subsea projects comprising front end to decommissioning, field architecture, integrated design, engineering, procurement, construction, and installation services. The Onshore/Offshore segment offers technical, technological, and project management services across fixed, floating, and onshore facilities, as well as offshore services. The Surface Projects segment provides drilling, completion, and production wellhead equipment, as well as chokes, compact valves, manifolds, and controls; treating iron, manifolds, and reciprocating pumps for stimulation and cementing; separation and flow-treatment systems; flow metering products and systems; marine, truck, and railcar loading systems; installation maintenance services; frac-stack, manifold rental, and operation services; and flowback and well testing services. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through four divisions: Fluids, Production Testing, Compression, and Offshore. The Fluids division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This division also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products; and provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. The Production Testing division provides frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, as well as in various basins in South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. The Compression division provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage operating in onshore producing regions of the United States, as well as in Mexico, Canada, and Argentina. The Offshore division offers downhole and subsea services, such as well plugging and abandonment, and workover services; decommissioning and construction services through heavy lift barges and various cutting technologies; and conventional and saturation diving services. TETRA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.