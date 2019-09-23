Reviewing Technical Communications Corporation (TCCO)’s and Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)’s results

Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO) and Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Technical Communications Corporation 3 0.96 N/A -0.42 0.00 Impinj Inc. 28 5.14 N/A -1.30 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Technical Communications Corporation and Impinj Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Technical Communications Corporation 0.00% -51.5% -21.5% Impinj Inc. 0.00% -28% -18.5%

Liquidity

Technical Communications Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Impinj Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and has 3.1 Quick Ratio. Impinj Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Technical Communications Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Technical Communications Corporation and Impinj Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Technical Communications Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Impinj Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Impinj Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $40 average price target and a 22.66% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.6% of Technical Communications Corporation shares and 75.4% of Impinj Inc. shares. Insiders owned 21.08% of Technical Communications Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of Impinj Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Technical Communications Corporation 6.14% -36.16% -36% -6.59% -34.36% -3.4% Impinj Inc. 1.69% 19.28% 29.56% 145.42% 76.59% 148.8%

For the past year Technical Communications Corporation had bearish trend while Impinj Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Impinj Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Technical Communications Corporation.

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and facsimile encryptors. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryptor, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications. The company also provides secure office systems, such as CSD4100 executive secure telephone and CipherTalk secure mobile IP-based phone. In addition, it offers network security systems comprising network encryption systems with KEYNET centralized key and device management for IP, SONET/SDH, and frame relay networks to secure data in transit from local area network to local area network and across wide area networks. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect confidentiality in communications between radios, telephones, mobile phones, facsimile machines, and data network equipment over wires, fiber optic cables, radio waves, and microwave and satellite links. It serves various markets, including foreign and domestic governmental agencies, law enforcement and military agencies, telecommunications carriers, financial institutions, and multinational companies requiring protection of mission-critical information. The company sells directly to customers, original equipment manufacturers, and value-added resellers using its in-house sales force, as well as domestic and international representatives, consultants, and distributors. Technical Communications Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Concord, Massachusetts.

Impinj, Inc. operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each itemsÂ’ unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its platform delivers Item Intelligence, which include real-time information about an itemÂ’s unique identity, location, and authenticity through RAIN radio-frequency identification technology. The companyÂ’s platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (IC) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs. Its platform also includes software layer that comprises ItemSense, an operating system for platform; and ItemEncode that encodes item information into endpoint ICs. In addition, the companyÂ’s platform connects everyday items, such as apparel, medical supplies, automobile parts, driversÂ’ licenses, food, logistics, and luggage to various applications, such as inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking, and item authentication, as well as delivers real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. It primarily serves retail, healthcare, automotive, industrial and manufacturing, consumer experience, food, datacenter, travel, and banking sectors through distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and software solution partners in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Impinj, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.