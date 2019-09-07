Reviewing Team Inc. (TISI)’s and Worldpay Inc. (NYSE:WP)’s results

Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) and Worldpay Inc. (NYSE:WP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Team Inc. 16 0.43 N/A -2.37 0.00 Worldpay Inc. 117 0.00 N/A 0.48 283.61

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Team Inc. and Worldpay Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Team Inc. and Worldpay Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Team Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -6.8% Worldpay Inc. 0.00% 1.4% 0.6%

Volatility & Risk

Team Inc. has a 1.57 beta, while its volatility is 57.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Worldpay Inc. has beta of 0.75 which is 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Team Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Worldpay Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Team Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Worldpay Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Team Inc. and Worldpay Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Team Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Worldpay Inc. 0 5 2 2.29

Meanwhile, Worldpay Inc.’s consensus price target is $119.71, while its potential downside is -11.33%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Team Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.7% of Worldpay Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Team Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Worldpay Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Team Inc. 4.81% 4.48% -3.44% 14.21% -26.07% 13.04% Worldpay Inc. 1.9% 10.16% 15.18% 64.57% 62.47% 76.63%

For the past year Team Inc. has weaker performance than Worldpay Inc.

Summary

Worldpay Inc. beats Team Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Team, Inc. provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TeamQualspec Group (TeamQualspec), TeamFurmanite Group (TeamFurmanite), and Quest Integrity. The TeamQualspec segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and alternating current field measurement services. It also provides long-range guided ultrasonic, phased array ultrasonic testing, tank inspection and management programs, rope access, and mechanical integrity and field heat treating services. The TeamFurmanite segment provides on-stream and turnaround/project related services, such as leak repair, fugitive emissions control, hot tapping, field machining and technical bolting, valve repair, field welding, heat exchanger and maintenance, isolation and test plug, and valve insertion services. The Quest Integrity segment provides furnace tube inspection system, in-line inspection services, pipeline integrity management services, and engineering assessment services. The company serves petrochemical, refining, power, pipeline, steel, pulp, and paper industries; and municipalities, shipbuilding, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and engineering and construction firms. Team, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

Worldpay, Inc., through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses. This segment also provides value-added services, such as omni-channel acceptance, prepaid services, and gift card solutions; and security solutions, including point-to-point encryption and tokenization at the point of sale and for e-commerce transactions. The Financial Institution Services segment offers card issuer processing, payment network processing, fraud protection, card production, prepaid program management, automated teller machine driving, portfolio optimization, data analytics, and card program marketing, as well as network gateway and switching services. It also provides statement production, and collections and inbound/outbound call centers for credit transactions, as well as other services, which include credit card portfolio analytics, program strategy and support, fraud and security management, and chargeback and dispute services. This segment serves financial institutions comprising regional banks, community banks, credit unions, and regional personal identification number networks. It markets its services through various distribution channels, including national, regional, and mid-market sales teams, as well as through third-party reseller clients and telesales operation. The company was formerly known as Vantiv, Inc. and changed its name to Worldpay, Inc. in January 2018. Worldpay, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.