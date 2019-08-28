Reviewing Team Inc. (TISI)’s and Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX)’s results

This is a contrast between Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) and Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Team Inc. 16 0.41 N/A -2.37 0.00 Spherix Incorporated 3 184.99 N/A -0.84 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Team Inc. and Spherix Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Team Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -6.8% Spherix Incorporated 0.00% 21.7% 19.4%

Risk & Volatility

Team Inc. is 57.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.57. Spherix Incorporated’s 88.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.12 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Team Inc. are 2.2 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Spherix Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Team Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Spherix Incorporated.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Team Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.3% of Spherix Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Team Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.44% are Spherix Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Team Inc. 4.81% 4.48% -3.44% 14.21% -26.07% 13.04% Spherix Incorporated -0.89% -5.77% -26.76% -26.09% -44.57% -10.42%

For the past year Team Inc. has 13.04% stronger performance while Spherix Incorporated has -10.42% weaker performance.

Summary

Spherix Incorporated beats Team Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Team, Inc. provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TeamQualspec Group (TeamQualspec), TeamFurmanite Group (TeamFurmanite), and Quest Integrity. The TeamQualspec segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and alternating current field measurement services. It also provides long-range guided ultrasonic, phased array ultrasonic testing, tank inspection and management programs, rope access, and mechanical integrity and field heat treating services. The TeamFurmanite segment provides on-stream and turnaround/project related services, such as leak repair, fugitive emissions control, hot tapping, field machining and technical bolting, valve repair, field welding, heat exchanger and maintenance, isolation and test plug, and valve insertion services. The Quest Integrity segment provides furnace tube inspection system, in-line inspection services, pipeline integrity management services, and engineering assessment services. The company serves petrochemical, refining, power, pipeline, steel, pulp, and paper industries; and municipalities, shipbuilding, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and engineering and construction firms. Team, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

Spherix Incorporated, an intellectual property company, owns, develops, acquires, and monetizes patented and unpatented intellectual properties. The company owns approximately 290 patents and patent applications. Its patent portfolio includes the U.S. and foreign patents and pending patent applications in the wireless communications and telecommunication sectors, including data, optical and voice technology, antenna technology, Wi-Fi, base station functionality, and cellular. Spherix Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.