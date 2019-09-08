Reviewing Team Inc. (TISI)’s and Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s results

Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) and Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Team Inc. 16 0.43 N/A -2.37 0.00 Marathon Patent Group Inc. 2 9.29 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Team Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -6.8% Marathon Patent Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.57 beta means Team Inc.’s volatility is 57.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Marathon Patent Group Inc. is 116.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.16 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Team Inc. are 2.2 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Team Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Marathon Patent Group Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Team Inc. and Marathon Patent Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 2.8% respectively. About 1.3% of Team Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.04% are Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Team Inc. 4.81% 4.48% -3.44% 14.21% -26.07% 13.04% Marathon Patent Group Inc. -3.24% -21.13% -26.15% 49.29% -53.76% 44.26%

For the past year Team Inc. has weaker performance than Marathon Patent Group Inc.

Summary

Marathon Patent Group Inc. beats Team Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Team, Inc. provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TeamQualspec Group (TeamQualspec), TeamFurmanite Group (TeamFurmanite), and Quest Integrity. The TeamQualspec segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and alternating current field measurement services. It also provides long-range guided ultrasonic, phased array ultrasonic testing, tank inspection and management programs, rope access, and mechanical integrity and field heat treating services. The TeamFurmanite segment provides on-stream and turnaround/project related services, such as leak repair, fugitive emissions control, hot tapping, field machining and technical bolting, valve repair, field welding, heat exchanger and maintenance, isolation and test plug, and valve insertion services. The Quest Integrity segment provides furnace tube inspection system, in-line inspection services, pipeline integrity management services, and engineering assessment services. The company serves petrochemical, refining, power, pipeline, steel, pulp, and paper industries; and municipalities, shipbuilding, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and engineering and construction firms. Team, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.