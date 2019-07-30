Reviewing Team Inc. (TISI)’s and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG)’s results

This is a contrast between Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Team Inc. 16 0.40 N/A -2.37 0.00 Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 1 1.44 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Team Inc. and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Team Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -4.7% Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 0.00% -33.1% -24.1%

Risk and Volatility

Team Inc. has a 1.56 beta, while its volatility is 56.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s beta is 2.48 which is 148.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Team Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 2.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Team Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Team Inc. and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 14.4% respectively. About 1.4% of Team Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% are Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Team Inc. -1.76% -14.84% 2.82% -23.11% -23% 6.96% Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. -0.41% -1.76% -25.9% -52.48% -24.27% -9.13%

For the past year Team Inc. had bullish trend while Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Team Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.

Team, Inc. provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TeamQualspec Group (TeamQualspec), TeamFurmanite Group (TeamFurmanite), and Quest Integrity. The TeamQualspec segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and alternating current field measurement services. It also provides long-range guided ultrasonic, phased array ultrasonic testing, tank inspection and management programs, rope access, and mechanical integrity and field heat treating services. The TeamFurmanite segment provides on-stream and turnaround/project related services, such as leak repair, fugitive emissions control, hot tapping, field machining and technical bolting, valve repair, field welding, heat exchanger and maintenance, isolation and test plug, and valve insertion services. The Quest Integrity segment provides furnace tube inspection system, in-line inspection services, pipeline integrity management services, and engineering assessment services. The company serves petrochemical, refining, power, pipeline, steel, pulp, and paper industries; and municipalities, shipbuilding, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and engineering and construction firms. Team, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment utilizing its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy; and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay. Its customers consist primarily of physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as PDI, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. in December 2015. Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.