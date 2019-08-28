Reviewing Team Inc. (TISI)’s and Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV)’s results

Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) and Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Team Inc. 16 0.41 N/A -2.37 0.00 Envestnet Inc. 66 3.48 N/A -0.43 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Team Inc. and Envestnet Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Team Inc. and Envestnet Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Team Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -6.8% Envestnet Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.6%

Volatility and Risk

Team Inc. is 57.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.57. Envestnet Inc.’s 68.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.68 beta.

Liquidity

Team Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Envestnet Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Team Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Envestnet Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Team Inc. and Envestnet Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Team Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Envestnet Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Envestnet Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $77 average target price and a 37.84% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Team Inc. and Envestnet Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 92.8%. About 1.3% of Team Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Envestnet Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Team Inc. 4.81% 4.48% -3.44% 14.21% -26.07% 13.04% Envestnet Inc. -2.39% 4.42% 2.22% 33.95% 23.65% 45.17%

For the past year Team Inc. has weaker performance than Envestnet Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Envestnet Inc. beats Team Inc.

Team, Inc. provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TeamQualspec Group (TeamQualspec), TeamFurmanite Group (TeamFurmanite), and Quest Integrity. The TeamQualspec segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and alternating current field measurement services. It also provides long-range guided ultrasonic, phased array ultrasonic testing, tank inspection and management programs, rope access, and mechanical integrity and field heat treating services. The TeamFurmanite segment provides on-stream and turnaround/project related services, such as leak repair, fugitive emissions control, hot tapping, field machining and technical bolting, valve repair, field welding, heat exchanger and maintenance, isolation and test plug, and valve insertion services. The Quest Integrity segment provides furnace tube inspection system, in-line inspection services, pipeline integrity management services, and engineering assessment services. The company serves petrochemical, refining, power, pipeline, steel, pulp, and paper industries; and municipalities, shipbuilding, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and engineering and construction firms. Team, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The companyÂ’s product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions (ERS), which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | PMC (Portfolio Management Consultants) that provides research due diligence and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services. The company also provides Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation and data analytics platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. Envestnet, Inc. serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, Internet services companies, and other financial institutions. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.