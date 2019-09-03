Reviewing TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL)’s and Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:DLB)’s results

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) and Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:DLB) compete with each other in the Diversified Electronics sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TE Connectivity Ltd. 89 2.14 N/A 9.40 9.83 Dolby Laboratories Inc. 64 4.65 N/A 2.80 24.36

Demonstrates TE Connectivity Ltd. and Dolby Laboratories Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Dolby Laboratories Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than TE Connectivity Ltd. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. TE Connectivity Ltd.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us TE Connectivity Ltd. and Dolby Laboratories Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TE Connectivity Ltd. 0.00% 28.4% 14.8% Dolby Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 13.2% 10.9%

Risk & Volatility

TE Connectivity Ltd. is 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.19 beta. In other hand, Dolby Laboratories Inc. has beta of 0.83 which is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

TE Connectivity Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Dolby Laboratories Inc. which has a 5.3 Current Ratio and a 5.1 Quick Ratio. Dolby Laboratories Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to TE Connectivity Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

TE Connectivity Ltd. and Dolby Laboratories Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TE Connectivity Ltd. 0 1 2 2.67 Dolby Laboratories Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$95.67 is TE Connectivity Ltd.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 7.43%. Competitively the consensus price target of Dolby Laboratories Inc. is $73, which is potential 21.14% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Dolby Laboratories Inc. is looking more favorable than TE Connectivity Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.4% of TE Connectivity Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.1% of Dolby Laboratories Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of TE Connectivity Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Dolby Laboratories Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TE Connectivity Ltd. 1.12% -5.08% -2.13% 15.11% -0.9% 22.17% Dolby Laboratories Inc. 2.93% 4.56% 5.58% 10.59% 7.24% 10.12%

For the past year TE Connectivity Ltd. was more bullish than Dolby Laboratories Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors TE Connectivity Ltd. beats Dolby Laboratories Inc.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaÂ–Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment primarily provides terminals and connector systems and components, sensors, and relays, as well as application tooling and wires, and heat shrink tubing for use in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensor markets. The Industrial Solutions segment offers terminals and connector systems and components; heat shrink tubing; relays; and wires and cables for industrial equipment, aerospace, defense, oil and gas, and energy markets. The Communications Solutions segment supplies electronic components, such as terminals and connector systems and components, undersea telecommunication systems, antennas, relays, and heat shrink tubing for the data and devices, subsea communications, and appliances markets. TE Connectivity Ltd. offers its products to approximately 150 countries primarily through direct selling to manufacturers, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Tyco Electronics Ltd. and changed its name to TE Connectivity Ltd. in March 2011. TE Connectivity Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, including Dolby Digital Plus for digital television, mobile, and Internet-based services; Dolby Digital, a digital audio coding technology that provides multichannel sound in the home; and AAC & HE-AAC, an audio coding technologies used to broadcast, download, and streaming content. Its audio technologies also comprise Dolby TrueHD, an audio coding technology for content providers; Dolby Atmos, an object-oriented audio technology for home theaters, device speakers, and headphones; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding system that addresses the current and future needs of broadcast and streaming entertainment services; Dolby Voice, an audio conferencing technology; and Dolby Vision, an imaging technology for cinema, digital television, and other consumer devices, as well as HEVC, a digital video codec with higher bandwidth efficiency used in a range of media devices. In addition, the company designs and manufactures audio and imaging products, such as digital cinema servers, Dolby Cinema audio products, and other products for the film production, cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Further, it offers an array of services to support theatrical and television production for cinema exhibition, broadcast, and home entertainment. The company serves film studios, content creators, post-production facilities, cinema operators, broadcasters, and video game designers. It sells its products directly to the end users, as well as through dealers and distributors worldwide. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.