Reviewing TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ)’s and The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)’s results

Since TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) and The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) are part of the Processed & Packaged Goods industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TDH Holdings Inc. 1 0.32 N/A -0.58 0.00 The J. M. Smucker Company 113 1.73 N/A 5.54 23.02

In table 1 we can see TDH Holdings Inc. and The J. M. Smucker Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of TDH Holdings Inc. and The J. M. Smucker Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TDH Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The J. M. Smucker Company 0.00% 7.9% 3.7%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given TDH Holdings Inc. and The J. M. Smucker Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TDH Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The J. M. Smucker Company 1 4 2 2.29

On the other hand, The J. M. Smucker Company’s potential downside is -3.54% and its average target price is $114.57.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TDH Holdings Inc. and The J. M. Smucker Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.37% and 82.3%. Insiders owned 93.54% of TDH Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.1% of The J. M. Smucker Company shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TDH Holdings Inc. -5.13% -21.95% 11.23% -39.34% -79.73% 34.45% The J. M. Smucker Company 2.31% 6.98% 22.92% 12.95% 14.27% 36.38%

For the past year TDH Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than The J. M. Smucker Company.

Summary

The J. M. Smucker Company beats TDH Holdings Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

TDH Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pet food products for pet owners worldwide. It offers approximately 200 products, which include 5 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits, as well as non-food items. The company sells its products under the Pet Cuisine, Hum & Cheer, Like, TDH, Tiandihui, and Dog Zone Sasami names. It offers its products to the retailers and wholesalers, as well as through e-commerce sales. TDH Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates through U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Foodservice segments. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food products, pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products. It also provides pet premium products, dog snacks, ice cream toppings, pickles, and canned milk. The company offers its products primarily under the Folgers, Dunkin' Donuts, CafÃ© Bustelo, Folgers Gourmet Selections, Jif, Smucker's, Crisco, Pillsbury, Meow Mix, Milk-Bone, Natural Balance, Kibbles ?n Bits, 9Lives, Pup-Peroni, Nature's Recipe, Robin Hood, Five Roses, and Douwe Egberts brands. It sells its products through direct sales and brokers to food retailers, food wholesalers, drug stores, club stores, mass merchandisers, discount and dollar stores, military commissaries, natural foods stores and distributors, pet specialty stores, and online retailers; and through retail channels, and foodservice distributors and operators. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Orrville, Ohio.