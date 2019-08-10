Reviewing TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD)’s and MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)’s results

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) and MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) compete with each other in the Investment Brokerage – National sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation 53 4.29 N/A 3.76 13.59 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. 281 29.48 N/A 4.88 69.09

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation and MarketAxess Holdings Inc. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than MarketAxess Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) and MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation 0.00% 21.8% 4.7% MarketAxess Holdings Inc. 0.00% 29.1% 25.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.15 shows that TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 0.22 beta which makes it 78.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation and MarketAxess Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.6% and 0% respectively. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.5% of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation -2.57% 1.45% -2.8% -7.59% -12.14% 4.37% MarketAxess Holdings Inc. 0.83% 4.48% 19.5% 60.33% 75.35% 59.5%

For the past year TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than MarketAxess Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 9 factors MarketAxess Holdings Inc. beats TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage services and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. Its products and services include tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; Trade Architect, a Web-based platform for investors and traders to identify opportunities and stay informed; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts. The company also offers TD Ameritrade Institutional that provides brokerage and custody services to approximately 5,000 independent RIAs and their clients; TD Ameritrade's Goal Planning, which offers investment consulting and planning services; Investools, a suite of investor education products and services for stock, option, foreign exchange, futures, mutual fund, and fixed-income investors; Amerivest, an advisory service that develops portfolios of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds; AdvisorDirect, a national referral service for investors; and TD Ameritrade Corporate Services that provide self-directed brokerage services to employees of corporations. In addition, it offers various retail brokerage products and services, such as common and preferred stocks; ETFs; options; futures; foreign exchange; mutual funds; fixed income products; primary and secondary offerings of fixed income securities, closed-end funds, and preferred stocks; margin lending; cash management services; and annuities. The company provides its services primarily through the Internet, a network of retail branches, mobile trading applications, interactive voice response, and registered representatives through telephone. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S. high-grade corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, European bonds, U.S. agency bonds, municipal bonds, credit default swaps, and other fixed-income securities. The company through its Open Trading protocol, executes trades in certain bonds between and among institutional investor and broker-dealer clients in an all-to-all trading environment on a matched principal basis. In addition, it offers trading-related products and services, including market data to assist clients with trading decisions; connectivity solutions that facilitate straight-through processing; technology services to optimize trading environments; and execution services for exchange-traded fund managers and other clients. Further, the company through its Trax division offers a range of pre-and post-trade services, such as trade matching, regulatory transaction reporting, and market and reference data across a range of fixed-income and other products. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has an agreement with S&P Dow Jones Indices to jointly develop indices that track the liquid segments of the U.S. corporate bond market. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.