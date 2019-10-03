Reviewing TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Investment Brokerage – National companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.6% of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.86% of all Investment Brokerage – National’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation has 0.3% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.82% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation 584,341,323.95% 21.80% 4.70% Industry Average 15.71% 17.47% 5.02%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation 265.70M 45 13.59 Industry Average 738.58M 4.70B 24.74

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation 1 4 2 2.29 Industry Average 1.50 2.29 2.88 2.54

With average price target of $45.86, TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation has a potential upside of 38.05%. The potential upside of the peers is 53.58%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation make research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation -2.57% 1.45% -2.8% -7.59% -12.14% 4.37% Industry Average 3.56% 3.65% 9.68% 13.82% 24.46% 19.20%

For the past year TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation was less bullish than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.15. Competitively, TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation’s competitors are 5.28% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.05 beta.

Dividends

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation’s peers show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage services and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. Its products and services include tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; Trade Architect, a Web-based platform for investors and traders to identify opportunities and stay informed; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts. The company also offers TD Ameritrade Institutional that provides brokerage and custody services to approximately 5,000 independent RIAs and their clients; TD Ameritrade's Goal Planning, which offers investment consulting and planning services; Investools, a suite of investor education products and services for stock, option, foreign exchange, futures, mutual fund, and fixed-income investors; Amerivest, an advisory service that develops portfolios of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds; AdvisorDirect, a national referral service for investors; and TD Ameritrade Corporate Services that provide self-directed brokerage services to employees of corporations. In addition, it offers various retail brokerage products and services, such as common and preferred stocks; ETFs; options; futures; foreign exchange; mutual funds; fixed income products; primary and secondary offerings of fixed income securities, closed-end funds, and preferred stocks; margin lending; cash management services; and annuities. The company provides its services primarily through the Internet, a network of retail branches, mobile trading applications, interactive voice response, and registered representatives through telephone. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.